Fencer Catantan bucks hurt knee, beats Brazilian foe to advance in Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina fencer Sam Catantan fought back from an apparent knee injury and an early deficit against Brazil’s Mariana Pistoia to barge into the round of 32 of women’s foil on Sunday afternoon (Manila time.)

The 22-year-old fencer trailed by three, 4-7, toward the end of period 1 before she scored two consecutive points in the final 20 seconds.

She finally took the lead, 8-7, early on in the second period, and steadily held the advantage, 10-8.

Three straight points by Pistoia gave her the lead anew, but Catantan had crucial hits to grab the win, 15-13, with 58 seconds left in the frame.

The Olympic-debuting Catantan will be facing the top-seeded Italian fencer Arianna Errigo next.

Their bout is set at 4:25 p.m. also on Sunday.