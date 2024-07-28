LOOK: Full fight card for Super Rizin 3 featuring Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao and Rukiya Anpo at the weigh-in on July 27, 2024.

TOKYO, Japan — Manny Pacquiao will figure in a co-featured bout in fight organization Rizin's 11-fight show, called "Super Rizin 3, at the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday evening.

The 45-year old Pacquiao faces Japanese Rukiya Anpo in a "Special Rules" exhibition fight that's mostly under boxing mechanics.

Anpo, a kickboxer, risks getting fined $5 million if he tries any illegal moves, such as feigning kicks and back fists.

At six feet, the 26-year-old local fighter will be the tallest opponent Pacquiao will face.

Take a look at the complete fight lineup in this graphic by Rizin:

The Pacquiao-Anpo showcase bout will be shown at 8 p.m. Sunday on Tap Sports via Cignal play.