LOOK: Full fight card for Super Rizin 3 featuring Pacquiao
TOKYO, Japan — Manny Pacquiao will figure in a co-featured bout in fight organization Rizin's 11-fight show, called "Super Rizin 3, at the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday evening.
The 45-year old Pacquiao faces Japanese Rukiya Anpo in a "Special Rules" exhibition fight that's mostly under boxing mechanics.
Anpo, a kickboxer, risks getting fined $5 million if he tries any illegal moves, such as feigning kicks and back fists.
At six feet, the 26-year-old local fighter will be the tallest opponent Pacquiao will face.
Take a look at the complete fight lineup in this graphic by Rizin:
The Pacquiao-Anpo showcase bout will be shown at 8 p.m. Sunday on Tap Sports via Cignal play.
PACMAN IS BACK IN HIS COURT! ????— Cignal Play (@CignalPlay) July 26, 2024
Witness another history by the legend Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao as he compete against Rukiya Anpo this JULY 28, 8PM on Tap Sports via #CignalPlay! pic.twitter.com/0X9gw8bFmm
