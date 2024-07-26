^

Sports

$5 million fine threatens Pacquiao foe for violations

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 10:34am
$5 million fine threatens Pacquiao foe for violations
Manny Pacquiao addresses the Japanese media at the Kod Lab Gym in Shinjuku City, Japan on Thursday.
Wendell Alinea / MP Promotions

TOKYO – Manny Pacquiao is already expecting a decent payday for his three-round exhibition match with Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo here Sunday.

The Filipino icon will go home even richer if Anpo pulls off something outside the rules.

Rizin Fighting Federation, which is promoting the showcase bout, is dead-serious in insisting that the fight set at the Saitama Super Arena will be under boxing rules.

A representative from the organization said that Anpo — a former K-1 kickboxing champion — will be fined $5 million (approximately P292 million) if he tries any illegal move. This includes feigning a kick and back fists, which are common in kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

The stipulation is simply to protect Pacquiao, whose discipline is strictly boxing.

Rizin said the same was applied when Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought then kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a similar exhibition fight here in 2019.

vuukle comment

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO

PACQUIAO VS ANPO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Curry backs Harris White House bid, wants 'unifying' Olympic gold

Curry backs Harris White House bid, wants 'unifying' Olympic gold

13 hours ago
USA basketball star Stephen Curry gave his public backing to Kamala Harris's bid for the White House on Thursday and believes...
Sports
fbtw
Durant 'feeling good' as Team USA arrives in France for Olympics

Durant 'feeling good' as Team USA arrives in France for Olympics

1 day ago
Kevin Durant, who missed all five of the USA's warm-up games with a calf strain, practiced on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Archers go up against pro teams in Kadayawan Invitational cage tourney

Archers go up against pro teams in Kadayawan Invitational cage tourney

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
UAAP champion La Salle along with PBA’s Rain or Shine, Phoenix and Converge will slug it out in the 39th Kadayawan...
Sports
fbtw
Durant brushes off age concerns ahead of Olympic challenge

Durant brushes off age concerns ahead of Olympic challenge

13 hours ago
Kevin Durant on Thursday brushed off suggestions from teammate Joel Embiid that the advanced age of the USA's star-studded...
Sports
fbtw
ESPN names Pacquiao top Asian athlete of 21st century

ESPN names Pacquiao top Asian athlete of 21st century

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has been named the best Asian athlete of the 21st century, according to an article by...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Canelo to defend super middleweight crowns against Berlanga

Canelo to defend super middleweight crowns against Berlanga

4 hours ago
Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez announced on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) that he will defend three super-middleweight...
Sports
fbtw
Lights on: Paris games begin

Lights on: Paris games begin

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Team Philippines, the Centennial batch, is ready to go faster, higher, stronger in the Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw

Chaos as Morocco stuns Argentina

12 hours ago
The sporting program at the Paris Olympics endured a chaotic start on Wednesday as men’s football kicked off while a huge police operation was put in place for Israel’s first appearance at the Games...
Sports
fbtw

Filipinos retrace roots in Paris Olympics

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
It’s back to where it all started for the Philippines in the Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
SBP&rsquo;s goal is LA Olympics

SBP’s goal is LA Olympics

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
SBP president Al Panlilio is disappointed that Gilas failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics but the dream of making it to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with