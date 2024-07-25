Archers go up against pro teams in Kadayawan Invitational cage tourney

MANILA, Philippines -- UAAP champion La Salle along with PBA’s Rain or Shine, Phoenix and Converge will slug it out in the 39th Kadayawan Invitational Basketball Tournament in Davao City.

The Green Archers are the only collegiate team ranged against the three professional clubs in the short joust that fired off yesterday with a double header until Sunday at the University of Southeastern Philippines Gym.

All squads play in a single-round robin format with the Top Two teams advancing to the championship on Sunday. The bottom squads will battle for the bronze medal on the same day.

The annual invitational tourney down South serves as a preparation for PBA teams before the Season 49 opener on Aug. 18 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The said teams will feature the top rookies from the just-concluded PBA Draft.

For La Salle, Kadayawan will be one the final phase of its offseason training camp ahead of an expected tough title defense in the UAAP Season 87 in September.

The Green Archers, featuring Gilas Pilipinas player Kevin Quiambao will head to Tokyo, Japan, on August 10-12 to represent the country in the World University Basketball Series.