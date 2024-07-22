Paris Olympic Spotlight: Carlos Yulo (gymnastics)
Philippine gymnastics’ golden boy Carlos Yulo is going back to the Olympics.
Three years since barely missing the podium back in the Tokyo Olympics, Yulo is returning to the grandest stage of them all with a vengeance.
The 24-year-old gymnast emerged as the highest-ranked eligible athlete in last year’s World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp.
This time around, the multi-medaled Yulo will try to add an Olympic title in his long list of accomplishments.
