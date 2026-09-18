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Sports

Knights suffocate, trample Stags for second straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 7:55pm
Knights suffocate, trample Stags for second straight win
Letran's Denzil Sison-Walker (5)
(NCAA Philippines)

MANILA, Philippines -- Two straight wins for the Letran Knights. 

The Knights blasted off against the hapless San Sebastian College- Recoletos, 99-62, to remain unscathed in the NCAA Season 102 men’s basketball tournament Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. 

The Knights banked on suffocating defense through all four quarters to grab the dominant win. 

Denzil Sison-Walker stood tall for Letran with 25 points, three rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal, while Chaed Gammad had 19 markers, five steals, four boards and three dimes. 

San Sebastian trailed by just six, 15-21, late in the first quarter before Froilan Reyes ended the frame with a triple. 

This triggered the 11-0 run capped by a split from the line by Kevin Santos that pushed Letran’s lead to 32-15 at the 5:42 mark of the second quarter. 

And while the Stags finally broke the run with a triple by Khit Barroga, 18-32, the Knights kept on coming. 

Letran kept its foot on the gas, as they kept the pressure on defensively, forcing San Sebastian to numerous turnovers. 

And toward the end of the game, the lead grew to 39 points, 99-60, after a Walker layup. 

Titing Manalili had 14 points, nine assists and five steals, but had eight turnovers. Reyes chipped in eight for the 2-0 Letran, which made 43.8% of their field goal attempts. 

Barroga powered the Stags with 15 points and three rebounds, while Matt Acosta had 10 of San Sebastian, who shot 24-of-69 from the field and committed 34 turnovers. 

This is the second straight game that San Sebastian lost by more than 26 points. They absorbed a 98-72 loss against Arellano on Monday.

BASKETBALL

LETRAN KNIGHTS

NCAA

SAN SEBASTIAN
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