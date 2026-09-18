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Superal fades after early birdie, drops to joint 25th after 74

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 8:26pm
Superal fades after early birdie, drops to joint 25th after 74
Princess Superal

MANILA, Philippines — Princess Superal’s early spark quickly fizzled Friday as the Filipina struggled to a two-over 74, tumbling from near the top of the leaderboard to joint 25th after two rounds of the Singha-SAT Thai LPGA Masters at Singha Park Khon Kaen Golf Club in Thailand.

Superal appeared poised to mount a charge after opening with a 71, which left her just two strokes behind overnight leader Budsabakorn Sukapan. She birdied the second hole to move within one of the lead and fuel hopes of a run at the title in the Thailand LPGA Tour’s season-ending championship.

But the momentum proved fleeting.

Superal missed a couple of birdie opportunities and dropped shots on Nos. 7 and 9 after failing to convert par putts. She made the turn with a 37 and, despite trying to regroup on the back nine, could not get her game back on track.

The ICTSI-backed multi-titled campaigner again failed to cash in on scoring chances and missed another par putt on No. 14. She closed with another 37, finishing with a 74 and a 36-hole total of 145.

Superal now sits five strokes behind Sukapan, who followed her opening 69 with a 71 for a 140 total, and fellow Thai Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, who surged into a share of the lead with a sizzling 67.

Santiwiwatthanaphong and Sukapan share the top spot at 140, one stroke ahead of three more Thais — Wanchana Poruangron, Preaw Nontarux and Kusuma Weechai. Poruangron fired a 67, Nontarux a 69 and Weechai a 71 to finish at 141.

Superal, the inaugural Asia Pacific Cup champion in 2022 and a multiple winner on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, will need a strong final round to make up ground in the 54-hole championship.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipinas Harmie Constantino and Mafy Singson failed to advance to the final round after missing the cut at 151 and 152, respectively. Constantino carded a 73 for a two-round total of 151, while Singson shot a 74 for 152.

GOLF

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