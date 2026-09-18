LPU-B, CEU loom to contend for UCAL streetdance title

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champion Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas and perennial contender Centro Escolar University have been tagged as the early teams to watch when the Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) opens its ninth season with its streetdance competition on Saturday, September 19, at the Playtime FilOil Centre in San Juan.

The ninth-season opening ceremony is set to begin at 2 p.m., with OPM rock band Lola Amour and artist Matthaios adding a concert-like atmosphere to the festivities as the league kicks off another year of competition.

But the spotlight will ultimately fall on the athletes and performers from the league’s nine member schools, led by host Manila Central University (MCU), along with CEU, LPU-B, Diliman College, Immaculada Concepcion College (ICC), Olivarez College, Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, Philippine Women’s University and University of Batangas.

Tournament Director Horacio Lim and league officials Col. Bong Nebrija, Bernard Yang and Carmelo Navarro are expected to lead the opening ceremonies together with MCU strategic adviser for sports Javier Lopez-Sanz Chulvi and representatives from the participating schools.

“We are excited and we hope it's gonna be one to remember and we believe it’s gonna be a good start for the season that is to come,” said Lopez-Sanz Chulvi.

LPU-B enters the streetdance competition with the confidence of a defending champion after edging CEU by just three points for last season’s crown.

The Batangas-based school will be looking to put together another high-energy routine capable of impressing both the judges and the crowd as it seeks to make it two straight titles.

CEU, meanwhile, will be out to reclaim the crown after settling for second place last season, while PCU-D, UB and ICC are also expected to contend after finishing in the Top 5 a year ago.

PWU, Olivarez, Diliman and host MCU are likewise hoping to shake up the field and spring a surprise when the dancers take center stage.

With the streetdance competition setting the tone for the ninth season, the UCAL is looking to open its sporting calendar with a showcase of talent, energy and school pride before the volleyball, esports and badminton tournaments get underway for the first semester. (Pool story)