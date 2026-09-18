Tabuena, Quiban survive cut in Yeangder TPC; Corpus, Que, Chan fall short

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena leaned on a fiery front-nine performance to deliver a second consecutive three-under 69, securing a weekend spot halfway through the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship (TPC) at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club in Chinese-Taipei on Friday.

Starting his second round on the back nine, Tabuena appeared in danger of missing the cut after fumbling with consecutive bogeys from No. 12 following a birdie on the 11th. However, the Filipino shotmaker found his groove after turning to the front nine, firing a 32 featuring a second straight eagle on the par-5 fourth hole alongside birdies on Nos. 1 and 7.

Despite the strong finish, Tabuena’s 138 aggregate leaves him tied for 27th place, eight strokes behind joint leaders Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Poom Saksansin of Thailand, who both posted 14-under-par 130s.

The Thai duo holds a narrow one-shot lead over compatriot Tawit Polthai (62) and Japan’s Kazuki Higa (66).

Justin Quiban also survived the cut right on the line after posting a 72 to match a 3-under 141 total, recovering from three bogeys with three birdies.

However, three other Filipinos failed to advance. Asian Games-bound Carl Corpus stumbled with a 74 for a 143 aggregate, matching the score of three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que. Que, coming off a victory at the ICTSI Summit Point Challenge, shot a second-round 72 to miss the cut by two strokes. Aidric Chan also exited after posting a 71 for a 144 total.

Que and Chan will now shift their focus to the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic on the Philippine Golf Tour, which tees off Monday in Bacolod.

Meanwhile, Tabuena continues to fine-tune his game ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Over in Hokkaido, Japan, fellow national team member Justin delos Santos also scraped into the weekend rounds of the ANA Open at Sapporo Golf Club. Delos Santos submitted rounds of 70 and 71 for a 141 total, trailing leader Kantaro Naito, who fired a blistering 63 to hold a four-stroke lead at 130.