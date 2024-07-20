Top Palarong Pambansa swimmers get cash incentives

MANILA, Philippines -- Finis Philippines provided cash incentives to the top swimmers of the Palarong Pambansa competition in Cebu City earlier this month.

In a statement, Finis Philippines said that it gave incentives to Michaela Mojdeh, Albert Amaro, Christian Lagnason and Sophia Garra.

Mojdeh was named the most outstanding swimmer for the girls’ high school category after winning five gold medals in the tourney.

She also broke a national junior record.

Amaro (boys secondary,) Lagnason (boys elementary) and Garra (girls elementary) also received trophies and P10,000 each.

Finis Philippines managing director Vince Garcia said that besides the cash incentives, they provided all the needed equipment of the swimmers as part of its partnership with the Department of Education.