PSL Global cage tilt: Philippine teams sweep elims, enter semis as top seeds

he Philippines-Cebu's defense on Don Wayde Basadre of Thailand-Traill International School works double time on Friday to complete a sweep in the elimination round of the PSL Global Championship Challenge.

MANILA, Philippines – Teams from the Philippines completed a sweep of their respective elimination round campaigns in the PSL Global Championship Challenge Friday at the Victoria Sports Club as representatives from Born 2006 and 2004 will enter the semifinal round undefeated.

The Born 2006 squad, represented by Cebu’s University of San Jose Recolletos’ champion team in the recent National Finals, outlasted Thailand’s-Traill International School, 54-47, in what could be a preview to the championship match.

Jan Vince Oringo, the reigning National Finals Most Valuable Player, took a backseat in offense and let Fritz Gonzales carried much of the load.

Oringo scored only six points, but still managed to pull down nine boards in 19 minutes of play.

Gonzales, on the other hand, led the way with 22 markers and capped his big game by grabbing 10 boards for a double-double showing.

Jan Petillos contributed 10 points for the Philippines, which ended the elims with a perfect 5-0 win-loss record and secured the No.1 spot.

The Philippines will take on Canada-GIGG in the winner-take-all semifinals showdown on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

In the Born 2004 category, the Philippines, represented by Davao-NTB Wolves, waylaid UK-KAMPI Basketball, 77-57, to also enter the Final Four with an unblemished 5-0 win-loss mark.

Reigning National Finals Most Valuable Player Eimrod John Rodulfa made his presence felt this time, scattering 16 points, dishing out five assists and keeping ahold of the Mindanao National Finals champion, which will go on to the next round to face Canada-GIGG in the knockout semis duel also on Saturday, 4 p.m.