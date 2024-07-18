Paris Olympic Spotlight: Carlo Paalam (boxing)

The Philippines' Carlo Paalam celebrates his silver medal during the medal ceremony for the men's fly (48-52kg) boxing final bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.

After falling short of the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, slugger Carlo Paalam is back at it in Paris.

Paalam took home the silver medal in Japan after falling against British fighter Galal Yafai in the flyweight division.

This time around, one of the flag bearers of the Philippines, alongside Nesthy Petecio, is aiming to grab the 57-kilogram division title after catching a late bus to France.

Paalam has shown just how relentless he could be, outpointing the taller Indian Sachin Siwach last June 1 with a steady stream of punches.

Will Paalam say hi to the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal in boxing? Catch him in action on July 28, at around 5 p.m. (Manila time).