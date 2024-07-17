Harame Bro to face top teams in PUBG Mobile World Cup group stage

MANILA, Philippines – Having won the PUBG Mobile Challengers League-Southeast Asia (PMCL SEA) Summer Split, Harame Bro has made history as the first all-Filipino team to reach the world stage of PUBG Mobile.

But they are up for their biggest challenge to date as they are seeded in Group Green in the upcoming 2024 PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) happening during the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dubbed as the group of death and the clash of the titans, Group Green has the reigning PUBG Mobile Global champions, Mongolia's IHC Esports as well as two-time consecutive PUBG Mobile World Invitational champions, Thailand's Vampire Esports. Other teams include South America champions, Team Liquid, China's TJB Esports, Indonesia's Talon Esports, Mongolia's Falcons Force and Europe's MadBulls.

"Medyo kinakabahan [kami kasi] yung group namin ngayon is may mga experience na talaga sa international tournament," shared Jholo “Federales” De Leon, who was both the League and Finals Most Valuable Player when Harame Bro won the PMCL SEA.

But even as they are up against the best teams in PUBG Mobile in the first round of the World Cup, this just motivates them to work hard and prepare for the upcoming tournament.

"Na-motivate po akong magpractice lalo’t kasi ibang stage na po yun saka matitindi yung dadaanan namin," said Amos “Emas” Alejado.

"Mabigat yung group namin pero at the same time, parang [maganda] rin kasi ma-e-experience namin yung the best of the best sa group stage agad," added Clarence “Japp” Cañares.

The PUBG Mobile will see three days of Group Stages wherein 28 teams, divided into three groups, will play six matches a day across three maps (Sanhok, Erangel and Miramar). At the end of the group stages, the top 12 teams will advance to the main tournament, while the bottom half will have another chance in the Survival Stage, fighting for the final four spots in the main tourney.

Facing the top teams as early as the group stage, team captain and former Sibol PUBG Mobile player, Francis “Range” Fusingan, sees their upcoming group stage campaign as a stepping stone for them to reach the final stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup.

"Exciting siya kasi maganda yung makukuha naming experience bago makapasok ng grand finals," said Fusingan.

Though the team believes that there is still a lot that can be improved in the local PUBG Mobile community, especially in terms of talent and competition. But with a Filipino team finally breaking into the world stage, this may open doors for Filipino players and teams to develop the local esports scene.

"Para sa akin kulang pa yung lakas ng mga Pinoy pag nilaban mo sa Indonesia, Thailand at iba pang bansa. If gusto nating lumakas [sa PUBG Mobile], kailangan lumabas sa ibang bansa, makipag scrim sa ibang bansa. Dun kami natuto. Ngayon kasing season, may mga import. Feeling ko next season mas dadami pa yan, and yun rin po yung way para mag improve yung mga Pinoy sa PUBG Mobile," shared De Leon.

The PUBG Mobile World Cup will begin on July 19 with Harame Bro's group stage campaign beginning on July 20 at 6:45 p.m. (Manila time).