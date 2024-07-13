^

Sports

Saudi Arabia to host inaugural Olympics Esports Games in 2025 

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 13, 2024 | 3:55pm
Saudi Arabia to host inaugural Olympics Esports Games in 2025Â 
The Olympic Esports Series trophy during the week long esports competition last year in Singapore.
IOC

MANILA, Philippines -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the inaugural Olympic Esports Games happening in 2025 will take place in Saudi Arabia, after partnering with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Saudi Arabia for 12 years, with Olympic Esports Games held regularly.

“We are very fortunate to be able to work with the Saudi NOC on the Olympic Esports Games, because it has great – if not unique – expertise in the field of esports with all its stakeholders. The Olympic Esports Games will greatly benefit from this experience,” said IOC president Thomas Bach. 

“By partnering with the Saudi NOC we have also ensured that the Olympic values are respected, in particular, with regard to the game titles on the programme, the promotion of gender equality and engagement with the young audience, which is embracing esports,” he added. 

The IOC has been venturing into esports since 2018, establishing an Esports Liaison Group as a platform to engage with all the esports stakeholders. They had included a recommendation for esports and virtual games in their Olympic Agenda 2020+5 designed to strengthen the Olympic Movement by 2025. 

They then held the Olympic Virtual Series (OVS) back in 2021 prior to the Tokyo Olympics which was followed by the Olympic Esports Series (OES) in Singapore in 2023. Following the success of OES, the IOC had formed its Esports Commission last October 2023.

Currently, Saudi Arabia is the venue for the inaugural Esports World Cup, combining 22 esports events across 21esports titles in an annual international esports festival that is set to make history with the largest prize pool to date with over $60 million (approximately P448.9 million).

"Saudi Arabia is hugely excited by the prospect of partnering with the IOC and helping to welcome a completely new era for international sport. We believe that to take part in the Olympic Games is one of the greatest honours any athlete can achieve. And we are proud to support the writing of a new chapter in Olympic history that has the potential to inspire new dreams and new ambitions for literally millions of athletes around the world," said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

He adds, “We are a youthful nation, with over 23 million gamers, embracing the future with new thinking and partnerships. Our Kingdom has become a global hub for professional esports. Hosting this event is the result of a rich past, an exciting present and a promising future for the industry in the Kingdom. This is a natural next step for our young athletes, our country and the global esports community.”

Besides the Esports World Cup and the coming Olympic Esports Games, Saudi Arabia will also host the 2024 World Esports Championship organized by the International Esports Federation, whose elected president is Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, the current chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

THOMAS BACH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao verdict in question?

Pacquiao verdict in question?

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Paradigm Sports Management lawyers opposing the California superior court judgment that dismissed the breach of contract case...
Sports
fbtw
PSC sweetens pot for Paris bets

PSC sweetens pot for Paris bets

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Members of the Philippine team to the forthcoming Paris Olympics, from the 22 athletes to their respective coaches, are in...
Sports
fbtw
Tankers create ripples, break Palaro records

Tankers create ripples, break Palaro records

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Tankers Sophia Rose Garra of NCR and Jasmine Mojdeh of Calabarzon delivered the worthiest performance of the day that also...
Sports
fbtw
Davao, Cebu-USJR in Global Challenge

Davao, Cebu-USJR in Global Challenge

16 hours ago
Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will be represented in the upcoming PSL Global Championship Challenge, this after Davao City and...
Sports
fbtw
NU, FEU spikers sweep pool play

NU, FEU spikers sweep pool play

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Fancied UAAP bets National U and Far Eastern U swept their groups following easy wins against separate rivals to clinch quarterfinal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Falcons AP Bren scores payback, ousts Team Liquid Echo from MSC 2024

Falcons AP Bren scores payback, ousts Team Liquid Echo from MSC 2024

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Falcons AP Bren avenged its loss in the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 13 finals, eliminating...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret falls short of Valorant Champions

Team Secret falls short of Valorant Champions

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
It is heartbreak for the Adobo Gang as Team Secret lost to Talon Esports in the VCT Pacific Stage 2 Knockout rounds, 2-0,...
Sports
fbtw
5150 Bohol triathletes to brave rains in tough race

5150 Bohol triathletes to brave rains in tough race

3 hours ago
Panglao Island comes alive with the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon Sunday, July 14, attracting nearly a thousand athletes ranging...
Sports
fbtw
No hard feelings for Standhardinger after blockbuster Ginebra-Blackwater trade

No hard feelings for Standhardinger after blockbuster Ginebra-Blackwater trade

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
In the wake of the massive pre-PBA Draft trade that sent him to the Terrafirma Dyip, big man Christian Standhardinger said...
Sports
fbtw
Holt, Go headed to Ginebra in trade for no. 10 pick, Standhardinger, Pringle

Holt, Go headed to Ginebra in trade for no. 10 pick, Standhardinger, Pringle

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Stephen Holt is now officially a Gin King.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with