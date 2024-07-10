^

Sports

Choco Mucho rookie Lorraine Pecaña looks to learn from idol Maddie Madayag

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 1:51pm
Choco Mucho rookie Lorraine PecaÃ±a looks to learn from idol Maddie Madayag
Lorraine Pecaña (left) and Maddie Madayag.
PVL Images

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho Flying Titan Lorraine Pecaña is eager to begin the next chapter of her volleyball career with one of her longtime idols, Maddie Madayag, as she was selected as the only pick of the up-and-coming team during the 2024 Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft on Monday night.

The highest pick out of NCAA schools, Pecaña joins a loaded Choco Mucho team that will be needing her services with the absence of Cherry Nunag in the upcoming conference due to national team commitments.

Knowing that her team is on an upward trajectory under the tutelage of head coach Dante Alinsunurin, the middle blocker out of Arellano University promised to carry her own weight as a rookie.

“Sobrang kinakabahan ako [ngayong draft night] tapos sobrang happy ko rin po sa tiwalang binigay sa akin ng Choco Mucho. Pinapangako ko sa kanila na hindi ko po yun sasayangin,” she said.

The Flying Titans have been no stranger to top-level middle blockers in the past years with the likes of Madayag, Nunag, and formerly Bea De Leon at their helm.

Now that she gets to rub shoulders and train with veterans, Pecaña is eager to learn a thing or two from those whom she looked up to early on in her volleyball career.

“Actually, sila po yung mga tinitingala ko na middle [blockers], sila yung iniidilo ko since nung nagstart ako ng volleyball sila na po yung pinapangarap ko na makateam o makalaban,” she said.

Apart from her star studded teammates, Pecaña will also be absorbing a new system under decorated volleyball coach Dante Alinsunurin. After leading the Flying Titan’s to last conference’s final, the PVL rookie is willing to take it all in like a sponge.

“Gusto ko po matutunan kay Coach Dante kung paano niya po binibigyan ng chance yung mga players niya and kung paano po siya magtiwala sa mga players.”

Pecaña and the rest of the Flying Titans will look to raise their game in the upcoming 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference starting next week as they chase for their first-ever PVL title in franchise history.

vuukle comment

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Obiena to open Philippine athletics' Paris Olympic bid

Obiena to open Philippine athletics' Paris Olympic bid

1 day ago
Medal hopeful EJ Obiena will jumpstart Philippine athletics’ campaign in the coming Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

'Face of Indian boxing' defied taunts to dream of Olympic glory

1 day ago
Nikhat Zareen defied taunts to succeed Mary Kom as the face of Indian boxing and now wants to add an Olympic medal to her...
Sports
fbtw
France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

France in turmoil as it prepares to 'host the world' for Olympics

1 day ago
France was plunged into political turmoil on Monday (Tuesday Manila time), three weeks before hosting the Olympics, while...
Sports
fbtw
PSA Forum: Athletics body to discuss Olympic bid

PSA Forum: Athletics body to discuss Olympic bid

2 days ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) makes an assessment on its chances in the coming Paris Olympics...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee earns OQT All-Star honors

Brownlee earns OQT All-Star honors

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas ace Justin Brownlee earned a spot in the “All Star 5” of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bare-bones gym breeds Olympians in Philippine boxing capital Bago

Bare-bones gym breeds Olympians in Philippine boxing capital Bago

4 hours ago
At a bare-bones gym in the central Philippines, children from poor families in torn shoes put on frayed head guards and get...
Sports
fbtw
Roma Mae Doromal ecstatic to play for Gorayeb with Capital1

Roma Mae Doromal ecstatic to play for Gorayeb with Capital1

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Capital1 Solar Spikers rookie Roma Mae Doromal will join a familiar system as she heads into the Premier Volleyball League,...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic is Wimbledon's Darth Vader, says McEnroe

Djokovic is Wimbledon's Darth Vader, says McEnroe

4 hours ago
Tennis great John McEnroe has described Novak Djokovic as the Darth Vader of Wimbledon, claiming the Serb's uncompromising...
Sports
fbtw
Minana Evos exits MPL Philippines

Minana Evos exits MPL Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Minana Evos has left the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines and released its entire roster.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with