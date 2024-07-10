Choco Mucho rookie Lorraine Pecaña looks to learn from idol Maddie Madayag

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho Flying Titan Lorraine Pecaña is eager to begin the next chapter of her volleyball career with one of her longtime idols, Maddie Madayag, as she was selected as the only pick of the up-and-coming team during the 2024 Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft on Monday night.

The highest pick out of NCAA schools, Pecaña joins a loaded Choco Mucho team that will be needing her services with the absence of Cherry Nunag in the upcoming conference due to national team commitments.

Knowing that her team is on an upward trajectory under the tutelage of head coach Dante Alinsunurin, the middle blocker out of Arellano University promised to carry her own weight as a rookie.

“Sobrang kinakabahan ako [ngayong draft night] tapos sobrang happy ko rin po sa tiwalang binigay sa akin ng Choco Mucho. Pinapangako ko sa kanila na hindi ko po yun sasayangin,” she said.

The Flying Titans have been no stranger to top-level middle blockers in the past years with the likes of Madayag, Nunag, and formerly Bea De Leon at their helm.

Now that she gets to rub shoulders and train with veterans, Pecaña is eager to learn a thing or two from those whom she looked up to early on in her volleyball career.

“Actually, sila po yung mga tinitingala ko na middle [blockers], sila yung iniidilo ko since nung nagstart ako ng volleyball sila na po yung pinapangarap ko na makateam o makalaban,” she said.

Apart from her star studded teammates, Pecaña will also be absorbing a new system under decorated volleyball coach Dante Alinsunurin. After leading the Flying Titan’s to last conference’s final, the PVL rookie is willing to take it all in like a sponge.

“Gusto ko po matutunan kay Coach Dante kung paano niya po binibigyan ng chance yung mga players niya and kung paano po siya magtiwala sa mga players.”

Pecaña and the rest of the Flying Titans will look to raise their game in the upcoming 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference starting next week as they chase for their first-ever PVL title in franchise history.