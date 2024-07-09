Final PVL draft pick Aying a beacon of hope for province-based spikers

MANILA, Philippines – As the popular saying goes, “save the best for last”.

And indeed the best narrative of hope was saved for last in the inaugural 2024 Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft on Monday as Cebu-based hitter Danivah Aying was selected 23rd overall by the Galeries Tower Highrisers at the Novotel Manila in Cubao.

Just as all had given up hope with still 25 aspirants remaining, Aying was overcome with emotion as she heard her name called by PVL Commissioner Sherwin Malonzo in the fourth round, making her the final pick of the night.

Aying, out of University of San Jose Recoletos in Cebu, was the only draft pick not coming from a UAAP or NCAA school.

“Super overwhelming po siya para sa akin kasi nga, zero expectations po talaga ako. Di ko inexpect na mada-draft talaga ako,” said Aying as tears fell at the Monet Ballroom.

“Parang sabi ko na lang, sana lang mabigyan ako ng opportunity. Wala, wala po talaga akong hinahangad na makamit dito. Pero thank you po sa Galeries na binigyan ako ng chance at opportunity.”

Nerves were tense as teams began to pass on the later rounds of the draft, and the number of squads still drafting players dwindled by the time Aying’s name was called.

But as it turns out, dreams do come true for the Cebuana, who also had to rent out a place by herself in Mandaluyong as she participated in the draft activities.

All has paid off, though, as she now has the chance to prove the doubters wrong that became her primary motivation in seeking out opportunities in the PVL.

“Siyempre po, matagal ko nang pangarap pumunta ng Manila, tapos ngayon lang nabigyan ng chance. Also, parang naging push ko na rin yung mga down comments ng mga ibang tao na 'Ay from Cebu lang yan.' Parang naging stepping stone siya para sa kin,” said a defiant Aying.

“’Di naman ibig sabihin na porket ‘di ako from UAAP o NCAA, ‘di na pwedeng mag-apply sa draft. Wala namang requirement na kailangan ka from NCAA o UAAP,” she added.

The Cebu-based spiker knows that it doesn’t end at draft night, as she promised to herself and her team that she’ll do her best to contribute with the chance that was afforded to her.

“Promise ko lang sa team [ko] ay mabibigay ko lang talaga lahat ng makakaya ko. Alam ko naman na medyo behind ako sa mga skills, siyempre galing akong local, meaning po may mai-a-add pa po yung coaches para sakin at mas mai-improve ko pa yung sarili ko,” she said.

“Also, alam ng mga coaches na as long as may mai-improve sila sa akin, na may mai-a-add na skills at talents sa akin, makakatulong talaga ako sa team.”

Though filled with great honor at being the only non-NCAA or UAAP player drafted this year, Aying had nothing but encouraging words for her fellow dreamers who want to play professional volleyball regardless of their roots.

Seeing where she is now, she believes anyone too can make it if they want it bad enough.

“Never give up. Kung pangarap mo, mag-try ka lang talaga, kasi wala namang mawawala kung mag-try ka. As long as andiyan yung perseverance mo, andiyan yung fire sa loob mo na gusto mo talagang makamit yung pangarap mo, go lang. Wala namang limitations diyan eh.”

Aying is one of four draft picks for the Galeries Tower Highrisers, her new teammates include Juju Coronel, Jewel Encarnacion and Dodee Batindaan.