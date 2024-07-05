^

Sports

Rookies Caitlyn Clark, Angel Reese to debut at WNBA All-Star

Ana Crescini - Philstar.com
July 5, 2024 | 4:25pm
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese all-stars
Indiana Fever guard Cailtin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
Indiana Fever / Chicago Sky / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The WNBA All-Star Game later this month is poised to be a showcase of the league's crème de la crème, with rival rookies Caitlyn Clark and Angel Reese headlining the event as they don the same uniform for the first time.

The game, set for July 20 at Phoenix's Footprint Center, will feature a unique format pitting the WNBA All-Stars, selected via fan, player, media and coach voting, against the vet-led USA Women's Basketball Team ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Clark, the collegiate superstar from Iowa who was No. 1 overall pick of the Indiana Fever in April, has taken the league by storm in her first outing. The guard's logo 3-pointers and advanced playmaking brought along a surge of new fans, filling up arenas across the US in record numbers. She leads all rookies in scoring (16.2 ppg) and assists (6.9 apg).

The equally impressive Reese, who plays with dominance as a forward for the Chicago Sky, is topping the league in rebounds (11.5 rpg). She has also notched 11 consective double-doubles — a record for a WNBA rookie.

Reese and Clark's college rivalry, which began with heated matchups in the Big Ten and culminated in an epic NCAA championship showdown in 2023, has been a factor fueling the WNBA's leap in popularity this season. The two are the only rookies on Team WNBA this year.

The All-Star festivities will serve as a send-off for the WNBA players selected to represent Team USA in Paris. Phoenix Mercury stars Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner will lead the Olympic squad against the All-Stars in their home arena.

Taurasi, a future hall-of-famer, is chasing an unprecented sixth Olympic gold medal, while Griner, who scored 30 points in USA's gold medal game against Japan in 2020, aims to earn her fourth.

The selection process for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game involved a combination of fan votes (50%), current WNBA players (25%), and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (25%). The top 10 vote-getters who were not already named to the USA Basketball Women's National Team 5-on-5 roster were automatically assigned to Team WNBA.

Finishing first and second respectively, Clark garnered a staggering 700,735 fan votes and Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston earned 618,680 votes to secure their All-Star slots. Reese was fifth in votes.

The remaining spots on the 12-player Team WNBA roster were determined by the votes of the 12 WNBA head coaches.

vuukle comment

ANGEL REESE

BRITTNEY GRINER

CAITLIN CLARK

DIANA TAURASI

PHOENIX MERCURY

WNBA

WNBA ALL-STARS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
USA blasts Philippines U17 by 96

USA blasts Philippines U17 by 96

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas absorbed a hapless 141-45 beating at the hands of the reigning champion and world No. 1 USA to bow out of...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas&rsquo; stunner for ages

Gilas’ stunner for ages

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
And shock the world Gilas Pilipinas did.
Sports
fbtw
Cone among those stunned by Gilas shocker over Latvia

Cone among those stunned by Gilas shocker over Latvia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
To say that the entire basketball world was shocked after Gilas Pilipinas stunned World No. 6 Latvia in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto calls Brownlee Philippine basketball&rsquo;s Michael Jordan

Kai Sotto calls Brownlee Philippine basketball’s Michael Jordan

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Is Justin Brownlee the Michael Jordan of the Philippines?
Sports
fbtw
Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO

Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO

1 day ago
Naomi Osaka rapidly switched her focus to the Paris Olympics after a chastening early exit from Wimbledon on Wednesday (Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Arcilla defends crown in Gov. Dimaporo tennis tilt as Acabo retires

Arcilla defends crown in Gov. Dimaporo tennis tilt as Acabo retires

6 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla secured another Open crown, adding to his impressive collection with a victory in the Gov. Imelda Dimaporo...
Sports
fbtw
In key adjustment, Gilas goes zone vs Georgia

In key adjustment, Gilas goes zone vs Georgia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Part of playing a basketball game is making adjustments on the fly.
Sports
fbtw
'I wish I could play forever,' says tearful Murray at Wimbledon farewell

'I wish I could play forever,' says tearful Murray at Wimbledon farewell

6 hours ago
Andy Murray suffered a losing start in his farewell to Wimbledon on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), weeping openly in front...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz faces friendly fire at Wimbledon as Gauff meets British outsider

Alcaraz faces friendly fire at Wimbledon as Gauff meets British outsider

6 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz must put his friendship with Frances Tiafoe to one side as the defending champion targets a place in the Wimbledon...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas begins tough mission in FIVB Challenger Cup

Alas Pilipinas begins tough mission in FIVB Challenger Cup

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas team captain Jia de Guzman has tempered expectations on their chances against a heavily favored Vietnam and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with