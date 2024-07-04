^

Sports

Kai Sotto calls Brownlee Philippine basketball’s Michael Jordan

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 4, 2024 | 2:44pm
Kai Sotto calls Brownlee Philippine basketballâ��s Michael Jordan
Justin Brownlee (32)
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Is Justin Brownlee the Michael Jordan of the Philippines? 

Gilas Pilipinas big man Kai Sotto thinks so. 

Brownlee — who spearheaded the Nationals in pulling off a huge upset against World No. 6 Latvia early Thursday — player flirted with a triple-double with 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. 

“The world doesn’t really know much about Justin Brownlee, but for me, he’s the Michael Jordan of Philippine basketball,” Sotto said in a video posted on FIBA’s X account. 

“That’s what we expect him to do and that’s what he does every night. He just goes out there with his A-game every single night,” he added. 

With Latvia starting to rally back from 26 points down — cutting the lead to just 10, 69-79, with 4:52 remaining — Brownlee played the role of a fireman. 

He ended a 13-2 run with a pull-up jumper to push the lead to a dozen, 81-69. 

Rolands Smits scored on a layup in the next possession, before Brownlee converted on a crucial four-point play to make it a 14-point advantage, 85-71. 

With Gilas firmly in the driver’s seat, they were able to thwart attempts to come back and secure the massive upset. 

“He’s a great teammate. He’s a great player, and we’re very blessed, very lucky to have him.” 

Brownlee has been the hero for the Philippines since last year’s Asian Games. 

The 36-year-old virtually towed Gilas to its first Asian Games gold medal after taking matters into his own hands in the semifinal round against China. 

He is expected to do the same for the Nationals as they try to punch a ticket to the Paris Olympics through the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. 

They will face Georgia on Thursday night (Manila time) for a chance to make the tourney’s semifinal round.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS

JUSTIN BROWNLEE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Team USA deals Gilas boys 96-point beatdown

Team USA deals Gilas boys 96-point beatdown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys absorbed a 96-point beating at the hands of World no. 1 Team USA, 141-45, in arguably the worst outing...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic qualifiers: Gilas out to &lsquo;win the whole thing&rsquo;, says Cone

Olympic qualifiers: Gilas out to ‘win the whole thing’, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With Gilas Pilipinas’ Olympic fate hanging in the balance, head coach Tim Cone said they are not in Riga, Latvia to...
Sports
fbtw
Esteban climbs to No. 27 heading to Olympics

Esteban climbs to No. 27 heading to Olympics

17 hours ago
Maxine Esteban got a huge motivational boost for her campaign in the Paris Olympics as the Filipino-Ivorian fencer climbed...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino, Hoffman pass hurdles, earn slots to Paris

Tolentino, Hoffman pass hurdles, earn slots to Paris

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippines will have 22 valiant bets to the Paris Olympics slated July 26 to Aug. 11 after hurdlers John Cabang Tolentino...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic-bound Fil-Ivorian fencer rises to No. 27 in world rankings&nbsp;

Olympic-bound Fil-Ivorian fencer rises to No. 27 in world rankings 

1 day ago
Maxine Esteban got a huge motivational boost for her campaign in the Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dimayuga edges closer to Singapore Open crown, leads by 2

Dimayuga edges closer to Singapore Open crown, leads by 2

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Filipino-British Enrique Dimayuga is on the threshold of a major achievement as he heads into the final round of the Singapore...
Sports
fbtw
Wahing, Gotiong rule JPGT Negros golf tilt to earn finals slots

Wahing, Gotiong rule JPGT Negros golf tilt to earn finals slots

3 hours ago
Bukidnon’s Simon Wahing overcame early challenges and survived a late stumble to clinch the boys’ 16-18 category...
Sports
fbtw
Pilipinas Super League players beam with pride

Pilipinas Super League players beam with pride

3 hours ago
Players who saw action for the Palarong Pambansa know the feeling of what it takes playing in the national level, but for...
Sports
fbtw
Burgos primed to repeat in 5150 Bohol race

Burgos primed to repeat in 5150 Bohol race

4 hours ago
Erika Burgos is gearing up for another shot at Olympic distance glory, headlining a stellar lineup determined to challenge...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with