Kai Sotto calls Brownlee Philippine basketball’s Michael Jordan

MANILA, Philippines – Is Justin Brownlee the Michael Jordan of the Philippines?

Gilas Pilipinas big man Kai Sotto thinks so.

Brownlee — who spearheaded the Nationals in pulling off a huge upset against World No. 6 Latvia early Thursday — player flirted with a triple-double with 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

“The world doesn’t really know much about Justin Brownlee, but for me, he’s the Michael Jordan of Philippine basketball,” Sotto said in a video posted on FIBA’s X account.

“That’s what we expect him to do and that’s what he does every night. He just goes out there with his A-game every single night,” he added.

With Latvia starting to rally back from 26 points down — cutting the lead to just 10, 69-79, with 4:52 remaining — Brownlee played the role of a fireman.

He ended a 13-2 run with a pull-up jumper to push the lead to a dozen, 81-69.

Rolands Smits scored on a layup in the next possession, before Brownlee converted on a crucial four-point play to make it a 14-point advantage, 85-71.

With Gilas firmly in the driver’s seat, they were able to thwart attempts to come back and secure the massive upset.

“He’s a great teammate. He’s a great player, and we’re very blessed, very lucky to have him.”

Brownlee has been the hero for the Philippines since last year’s Asian Games.

The 36-year-old virtually towed Gilas to its first Asian Games gold medal after taking matters into his own hands in the semifinal round against China.

He is expected to do the same for the Nationals as they try to punch a ticket to the Paris Olympics through the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

They will face Georgia on Thursday night (Manila time) for a chance to make the tourney’s semifinal round.