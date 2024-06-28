Mangliwan, Asusano make Philippine Paralympic team for Paris

MANILA, Philippines -- Two more Filipinos have qualified for the Paris Paralympics.

Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan and thrower Cendy Asusano officially made the Games, according to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

The PSC said that Mangliwan qualified for his third straight Paralympics.

He bagged a gold medal in the men’s 400 meter-T52 in last year’s Hangzhou Asian Para Games and a silver in the men’s 100 meter-T52.

Asusano, meanwhile, will make her Paralympics debut this year.

She is coming off a fourth place finish in the women’s javelin throw F54 of the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan last month.

This brings the Philippine delegation to six.

Swimmers Angel Otom and Ernie Gawilan, along with archer Agustina Bantiloc and taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin earlier punched their tickets to Paris.