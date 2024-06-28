^

Sports

Mangliwan, Asusano make Philippine Paralympic team for Paris

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 10:03pm
Mangliwan, Asusano make Philippine Paralympic team for Paris
Jerrold Mangliwan

MANILA, Philippines -- Two more Filipinos have qualified for the Paris Paralympics.

Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan and thrower Cendy Asusano officially made the Games, according to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). 

The PSC said that Mangliwan qualified for his third straight Paralympics.

He bagged a gold medal in the men’s 400 meter-T52 in last year’s Hangzhou Asian Para Games and a silver in the men’s 100 meter-T52.

Asusano, meanwhile, will make her Paralympics debut this year.

She is coming off a fourth place finish in the women’s javelin throw F54 of the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan last month.

This brings the Philippine delegation to six.

Swimmers Angel Otom and Ernie Gawilan, along with archer Agustina Bantiloc and taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin earlier punched their tickets to Paris.

vuukle comment

PARALYMPICS

PARIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas boys plunge into FIBA U17 World Cup action vs Lithuania

Gilas boys plunge into FIBA U17 World Cup action vs Lithuania

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys take their turn to shine when they duke it out against powerhouse Lithuania in the opener of the...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas draws incentives from government

Alas Pilipinas draws incentives from government

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas got a boost from Sen. Bong Go and the Philippine Sports Commission with the team members given an incentive...
Sports
fbtw
Historic NBA draft for France

Historic NBA draft for France

23 hours ago
The NBA may have to rethink the timing of its annual draft. Not the month, but a tweak to the hour the picks start coming...
Sports
fbtw
What makes Betancourt tick

What makes Betancourt tick

By Joaquin M. Henson | 23 hours ago
While Joe Betancourt, the former Charlotte Hornets scout who nearly brought Johnny Abarrientos to the NBA in 1997, is busy...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volleyball's SEA Games preparation 'a long way to go', says Jia de Guzman

Philippine volleyball's SEA Games preparation 'a long way to go', says Jia de Guzman

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas team captain Jia de Guzman said the way to compete and end its medal drought in the Southeast Asian Games is...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Arcilla, Olivarez on track for title showdown in Dimaporo Open netfest

Arcilla, Olivarez on track for title showdown in Dimaporo Open netfest

7 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla and Eric Jed Olivarez fashioned out straight-set victories to set up semifinal clashes with their respective...
Sports
fbtw
'Almost winning not good enough': Cone hard-pressed to get victories for Gilas

'Almost winning not good enough': Cone hard-pressed to get victories for Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
After absorbing a tough 84-73 loss against Türkiye in a friendly match early Friday morning, GIlas Pilipinas head coach...
Sports
fbtw
Understanding the new Valorant Challengers Tour

Understanding the new Valorant Challengers Tour

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
Riot Games has recently announced changes to its Valorant esports ecosystem, with updates to the Challengers League, Ascension...
Sports
fbtw
NBL proves caliber after Alex Sarr goes No. 2 in NBA Draft

NBL proves caliber after Alex Sarr goes No. 2 in NBA Draft

By Alder Almo | 10 hours ago
Perth Wildcats 7-foot center Alex Sarr made history Wednesday night (Thursday Manila time) when he became the highest NBL...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with