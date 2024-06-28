Philippine volleyball's SEA Games preparation 'a long way to go', says Jia de Guzman

The Alas Pilipinas belles celebrate their mighty conquest of Team Australia for third place in the AVC Challenge Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – Alas Pilipinas team captain Jia de Guzman said the way to compete and end its medal drought in the Southeast Asian Games is for every Philippine volleyball stakeholders to align with the country’s program.

“Actually, in terms of preparation, we still have a long way to go,” said De Guzman, whose squad is set to see action in the FIVB Challenger’s Cup set July 4-7 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

De Guzman was responding to a question on how far they are in terms of their preparation for next year’s Bangkok SEA Games, where they hope to claim the country’s first podium finish since claiming a bronze in the 2005 Manila edition.

“As much as we have more players coming in, in terms of calendar alignment, malaking bagay talaga magtugma at mag cooperate dahil preparation ang strength talaga ng isang team para compete,” said the Creamline star setter.

“Hopefully magkasama-sama pa kami at maganda pakita namin sa SEA Games next year,” she added.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation, the UAAP and the Premier Volleyball League have done just that as all players from PVL are now allowed to skip the Reinforced Conference set next month to focus on national team duties.

Despite being formed for just a little over a month now, the Nationals have made some strides after snaring a breakthrough bronze medal in the AVC Challenge Cup early this month.

They will play SEA Games rival Vietnam in the very first game of the FIVB Challenger’s Cup but De Guzman said they’re going into that duel with nothing to prove but everything to gain.

“Well, alam naman po namin na mas malakas kalaban and we know our team is young. All we can ask the girls is to do its best while not putting pressure on the team that much,” she said.

Also, the reinforcements have arrived in Creamline’s Jema Galanza and National University’s Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon.

“It’s great to have new reinforcements in the pool. Experience-wise, marami maco-contribute nila sa team,” she said.