^

Sports

Philippine volleyball's SEA Games preparation 'a long way to go', says Jia de Guzman

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 4:44pm
Philippine volleyball's SEA Games preparation 'a long way to go', says Jia de Guzman
The Alas Pilipinas belles celebrate their mighty conquest of Team Australia for third place in the AVC Challenge Cup.
Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Alas Pilipinas team captain Jia de Guzman said the way to compete and end its medal drought in the Southeast Asian Games is for every Philippine volleyball stakeholders to align with the country’s program.

“Actually, in terms of preparation, we still have a long way to go,” said De Guzman, whose squad is set to see action in the FIVB Challenger’s Cup set July 4-7 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

De Guzman was responding to a question on how far they are in terms of their preparation for next year’s Bangkok SEA Games, where they hope to claim the country’s first podium finish since claiming a bronze in the 2005 Manila edition.

“As much as we have more players coming in, in terms of calendar alignment, malaking bagay talaga magtugma at mag cooperate dahil preparation ang strength talaga ng isang team para compete,” said the Creamline star setter.

“Hopefully magkasama-sama pa kami at maganda pakita namin sa SEA Games next year,” she added.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation, the UAAP and the Premier Volleyball League have done just that as all players from PVL are now allowed to skip the Reinforced Conference set next month to focus on national team duties.

Despite being formed for just a little over a month now, the Nationals have made some strides after snaring a breakthrough bronze medal in the AVC Challenge Cup early this month.

They will play SEA Games rival Vietnam in the very first game of the FIVB Challenger’s Cup but De Guzman said they’re going into that duel with nothing to prove but everything to gain.

“Well, alam naman po namin na mas malakas kalaban and we know our team is young. All we can ask the girls is to do its best while not putting pressure on the team that much,” she said.

Also, the reinforcements have arrived in Creamline’s Jema Galanza and National University’s Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon.

“It’s great to have new reinforcements in the pool. Experience-wise, marami maco-contribute nila sa team,” she said.

vuukle comment

ALAS PILIPINAS

JIA DE GUZMAN

SEA GAMES

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What makes Betancourt tick

What makes Betancourt tick

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
While Joe Betancourt, the former Charlotte Hornets scout who nearly brought Johnny Abarrientos to the NBA in 1997, is busy...
Sports
fbtw
Alas Pilipinas draws incentives from government

Alas Pilipinas draws incentives from government

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas got a boost from Sen. Bong Go and the Philippine Sports Commission with the team members given an incentive...
Sports
fbtw
Historic NBA draft for France

Historic NBA draft for France

18 hours ago
The NBA may have to rethink the timing of its annual draft. Not the month, but a tweak to the hour the picks start coming...
Sports
fbtw
Eala loses to New Zealander to miss out on Wimbledon

Eala loses to New Zealander to miss out on Wimbledon

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Alex Eala’s Wimbledon dreams will have to wait after the Filipina tennis ace succumbed to New Zealand’s Lulu Sun,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas looking forward to tough tune-ups vs Turkiye, Poland

Gilas looking forward to tough tune-ups vs Turkiye, Poland

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With Gilas Pilipinas about to face Turkiye and Poland ahead of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT), head coach Tim...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Arcilla, Olivarez on track for title showdown in Dimaporo Open netfest

Arcilla, Olivarez on track for title showdown in Dimaporo Open netfest

2 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla and Eric Jed Olivarez fashioned out straight-set victories to set up semifinal clashes with their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys plunge into FIBA U17 World Cup action vs Lithuania

Gilas boys plunge into FIBA U17 World Cup action vs Lithuania

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys take their turn to shine when they duke it out against powerhouse Lithuania in the opener of the...
Sports
fbtw
Understanding the new Valorant Challengers Tour

Understanding the new Valorant Challengers Tour

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Riot Games has recently announced changes to its Valorant esports ecosystem, with updates to the Challengers League, Ascension...
Sports
fbtw
NBL proves caliber after Alex Sarr goes No. 2 in NBA Draft

NBL proves caliber after Alex Sarr goes No. 2 in NBA Draft

By Alder Almo | 5 hours ago
Perth Wildcats 7-foot center Alex Sarr made history Wednesday night (Thursday Manila time) when he became the highest NBL...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with