Alas Pilipinas members get P200,000 bonus for AVC Challenge Cup bronze

Alas Pilipinas squad captured the bronze medal following a 25-23, 25-15, 25-7 destruction of Australia before an electric and ecstatic crowd at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines – Alas Pilipinas got a boost from Sen. Bong Go and the Philippine Sports Commission after all its members, including the coaching staff, received a bonus worth P200,000 each as bonus for a breakthrough bronze medal effort in the AVC Challenge Cup early this month.

“Itong financial support from PSC ay para makatulong sa kanila. Pero ang importante dito ay ang drive to win. At stake dito ang ating flag, ang ating bayan. Lagi kong sinasabi sa kanila na give your best,” said Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports, after personally handing the checks to the national team Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Aside from the financial support, Go also gave them shoes and watches.

All Alas Pilipinas members except for Sisi Rondina attended the simple ceremony, which was also graced by PSC commissioner Bong Coo.

“We appreciate all the help and assistance we’re getting,” said Alas skipper Jia Morado.

Alas Pilipinas is bracing for another tough event, the FIVB Challenger’s Cup slated July 4-7 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The event serves as a qualifying tournament to the Women’s Volleyball Nations League.

The incentive came right after Go doled out P500,000 each to all members of the Philippine team that made the Paris Olympic cut.

Angel Canino, Julia Coronel, Arrah Panique, Thea Gagate, Vanessa Gandler, Eya Laure, Dawn Catindig, Jen Nierva, Faith Nisperos, Cherry Nunag, Dell Palomata and Fifi Sharma were present.

And so with Alas coach Jorge Edson De Brito and his staff Jumbo Dimaculangan, Eduardo Ortega, Grace Gomez, Joyce Palad, Justin Santos, Norman Montalvo, Hollie Reyes and Angel Bautista.