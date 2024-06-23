After forgetful Manila stint, Brazil turns attention to VNL finals

MANILA, Philippines – The Brazil men’s volleyball team will be quick to recover after struggling in Week 3 of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) here at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday, as they capped off their preliminaries with a loss.

Their third straight defeat here in the Philippines, Brazil fell victim to a five-set meltdown against reigning Olympic gold medalists France, 25-23, 27-29, 13-25, 25-19, 18-16, to finish their week with a less than satisfactory 1-3 record.

More than the losses, it was how they ended up losing their games — with two of their losses coming via five sets. Especially against France, the Brazilians were ahead 13-10 in the fifth set before ultimately succumbing to the Olympic champions.

Brazil skipper Bruno Rezende, who only played in the team’s final game here in Manila, said they will now focus on the finals.

“I think we played some great games, I think we gave everything that we could. I think our energy, it’s not easy to be just traveling for one month, practicing and playing,” said Rezende.

“This VNL, it’s a little bit tough for the teams and our teammates got in a lot of battles, so, it wasn’t easy, but the dedication of our team is special and now we have the finals,” he added.

The Brazilian setter saw limited action against France, as he was coming off of a couple of weeks rest due to injury. Admittedly, Rezende said he was still adjusting.

“[I’m] a little bit without rhythm, but it’s normal after three weeks out,” he said.

“But the most important [thing] is the team. We played a great match but in the end, we couldn’t finalize the game and that’s a little bit frustrating but we just have to keep going.”

Still, there were some positives to Rezende’s trip — one of them being the Filipino fans. Rezende was among fan favorites in Manila, and it was apparent when he checked in for Brazil on Sunday. Already familiar with the love from Filipinos, he was grateful to experience it again.

“Amazing, amazing to be here in the Philippines, all these fans, all the love that we received today and all this week. It was special to be here again.”

Brazil heads into the Top 8 of the VNL with their 6-6 slate. France is also qualified with an 8-4 record.