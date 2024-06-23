^

Sports

After forgetful Manila stint, Brazil turns attention to VNL finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 8:04pm
After forgetful Manila stint, Brazil turns attention to VNL finals
Bruno Rezende of Brazil.
VNL

MANILA, Philippines – The Brazil men’s volleyball team will be quick to recover after struggling in Week 3 of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) here at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday, as they capped off their preliminaries with a loss.

Their third straight defeat here in the Philippines, Brazil fell victim to a five-set meltdown against reigning Olympic gold medalists France, 25-23, 27-29, 13-25, 25-19, 18-16, to finish their week with a less than satisfactory 1-3 record.

More than the losses, it was how they ended up losing their games — with two of their losses coming via five sets. Especially against France, the Brazilians were ahead 13-10 in the fifth set before ultimately succumbing to the Olympic champions.

Brazil skipper Bruno Rezende, who only played in the team’s final game here in Manila, said they will now focus on the finals.

“I think we played some great games, I think we gave everything that we could. I think our energy, it’s not easy to be just traveling for one month, practicing and playing,” said Rezende. 

“This VNL, it’s a little bit tough for the teams and our teammates got in a lot of battles, so, it wasn’t easy, but the dedication of our team is special and now we have the finals,” he added.

The Brazilian setter saw limited action against France, as he was coming off of a couple of weeks rest due to injury. Admittedly, Rezende said he was still adjusting.

“[I’m] a little bit without rhythm, but it’s normal after three weeks out,” he said. 

“But the most important [thing] is the team. We played a great match but in the end, we couldn’t finalize the game and that’s a little bit frustrating but we just have to keep going.”

Still, there were some positives to Rezende’s trip — one of them being the Filipino fans. Rezende was among fan favorites in Manila, and it was apparent when he checked in for Brazil on Sunday. Already familiar with the love from Filipinos, he was grateful to experience it again.

“Amazing, amazing to be here in the Philippines, all these fans, all the love that we received today and all this week. It was special to be here again.”

Brazil heads into the Top 8 of the VNL with their 6-6 slate. France is also qualified with an 8-4 record.

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL

VOLLEYBALL NATIONS LEAGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao wants WBC welterweight crown

Pacquiao wants WBC welterweight crown

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
Former eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao insists his three-round engagement with Japanese kickboxer Chihiro...
Sports
fbtw
Talk &lsquo;N Text, PBA Stalwarts March on

Talk ‘N Text, PBA Stalwarts March on

21 hours ago
PBA Stalwarts and Talk ‘N Text stayed unbeaten while PBA Greats bounced back in the 2024 Batang PBA 11-Under Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
New faces shine in PAI swimfest

New faces shine in PAI swimfest

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
The country’s most decorated junior swimmers withstood the challenge as new stars emerged in the penultimate day of...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA, Alas Pilipinas players meet for dinner

Team USA, Alas Pilipinas players meet for dinner

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Team USA veterans TJ Defalco and Micah Christenson were among members of the American squad that met with members of the Alas...
Sports
fbtw
Chambers shares expertise with Gilas

Chambers shares expertise with Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Six-time PBA champion import Sean Chambers is thrilled to give back to Philippine basketball by helping Gilas Pilipinas gear...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New Gilas Pilipinas kits revealed

New Gilas Pilipinas kits revealed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will have new threads just in time for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women take on Maldives in FIBA U18 Women&rsquo;s Asia Cup opener

Gilas women take on Maldives in FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women begin their quest for Division A promotion against Maldives in the opener of the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Hodge raves about Bolts' 'movie-like' PBA title conquest

Hodge raves about Bolts' 'movie-like' PBA title conquest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
"It’s a movie."
Sports
fbtw
Longtime backer Cheng steps down as Filipinas manager

Longtime backer Cheng steps down as Filipinas manager

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Jefferson Cheng, the longtime backer and supporter of the Philippine women’s national football team, is stepping down...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with