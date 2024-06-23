Arcilla, Olivarez poised for rematch

MANILA, Philippines — Johnny Arcilla and Eric Jed Olivarez are gearing up for another clash as they headline the stellar cast in the Gov. Imelda Dimaporo National Open Tennis Championships in Lanao del Norte.

The Group A tournament, which kicks off on Monday, promises intense competition with a formidable lineup including Fritz Verdad, Jose Maria Pague, Alexis Acabo, Nilo Ledama, and Eric Jay Tangum, among others.

The two-week tennis festival, organized by Provincial Sports Coordinator Nelson Lasola, will also see men’s and women’s Open doubles competitions at the Mindanao Civic Center Sports Complex.

“This gathering of tennis talents and future stars is expected to significantly enhance the sport, not only in Lanao del Norte but across the entire Mindanao region,” said Gov. Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo.