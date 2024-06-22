^

Sports

Gritty Pagdanganan saves 2nd 72, stays in Women's PGA hunt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 22, 2024 | 12:33pm
Gritty Pagdanganan saves 2nd 72, stays in Women's PGA hunt
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club on June 20, 2024 in Sammamish, Washington.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan flashed resilience in a tough frontside finish, draining two long birdie putts to offset a double bogey on No. 8 and secure an even-par 72, placing her in a tie for 18th halfway through the KPMG Women’s Open Championship in Sammamish, Washington Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Despite slipping four spots, the power-hitting Filipina made a strong comeback with a 24-foot birdie on the seventh and a 16-footer on the ninth, balancing her earlier double bogey. The ICTSI-sponsored shotmaker's consistent performance of 36s led to a second straight 72 at the exacting Sahalee Country Club, positioning her six strokes behind leaders Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang.

Schmelzel, aiming for her first LPGA Tour win, and Yang both scored 138s, with Schmelzel leveraging an early tee time to card six birdies against a single bogey for a 67. Yang, in a bogey-free round, shot a 68 to join Schmelzel at the top, while former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, Hinako Shibuno, and Lexi Thompson were close behind, ensuring a fierce competition for the $10.4 million championship.

The biggest surprise came from world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who took an exit from the season’s third major event. Tied for second after an opening 69, she faltered with bogeys on the first four holes, including a two-foot par putt miss on the third. Additional bogeys and a double bogey on the 15th resulted in an 81, her worst round, leading to a 150, just one stroke short of the cut.

Korda's early ouster was unexpected given her stellar start to the season, winning six of her first seven tournaments. It was, however, her third straight missed cut.

Other notable players who failed to advance were Nasa Hataoka (74-151), Sei Young Kim (75-151), Danielle Kang (74-152), and Megan Khang (76-157).

Dottie Ardina, after a promising start with two birdies, struggled with a series of bogeys, finishing with a 153.

Yuka Saso, despite entering with confidence from her recent US Women’s Open victory, barely made the cut. After a 74 on Thursday, she managed three birdies but was hampered by four bogeys and a double bogey, finishing with a 75 for a 149.

In contrast, Pagdanganan's consistent performance kept her in contention. Starting with a 72, she birdied two of the first three holes at the back nine despite a late start. Bogeys on Nos. 14 and 16 halted her progress, but a birdie on No. 3 and a long putt on the seventh put her back into the mix.

A double-bogey on the eighth and a shaky tee shot on the ninth, which landed safely on the green, showed her resilience as she completed her round with 29 putts, handling the challenging Sahalee greens effectively.

Pagdanganan's ability to recover from setbacks and her steady play have put her in a strong position going into the final two rounds. However, she will need a combination of favorable conditions and a bit of luck to push herself into title contention by Sunday.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thompson ruled out of Latvia OQT

Thompson ruled out of Latvia OQT

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Injury woes continued to bite Gilas Pilipinas as playmaker Scottie Thompson has been ruled out of the Nationals’...
Sports
fbtw
Getting better, Canada slays Brazil in 3 sets

Getting better, Canada slays Brazil in 3 sets

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Canada came to play – and slay – in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Eala breezes into quarterfinals

Eala breezes into quarterfinals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Alex Eala barged into the quarterfinals of the elite Veneto Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over home bet Giorgia Pedone late Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;You carry our dreams in Paris&rsquo;

‘You carry our dreams in Paris’

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
President Marcos urged the whole nation to rally behind the Filipino athletes searching for Olympic glory in the Paris Games...
Sports
fbtw

Ajido, Sy ride crest in PAI National meet

14 hours ago
Asian junior record holder Jamesrey Mishael Ajido and multi-titled internationalist Mishka Sy led the early winners at the start of the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (PAI) National Age-Group Championships yesterday at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Birthday boy Kim stays on track for career fourth win at Travelers Championship

Birthday boy Kim stays on track for career fourth win at Travelers Championship

3 hours ago
Korea's Tom Kim celebrated his 22nd birthday in style by firing a 5-under 65 and remaining bogey-free for a second straight...
Sports
fbtw
McGregor says broken toe forced him out of comeback fight

McGregor says broken toe forced him out of comeback fight

3 hours ago
Conor McGregor revealed that a broken toe led to the postponement of his comeback fight against Michael Chandler in Las ...
Sports
fbtw
Petecio vows to give all in Olympic bid

Petecio vows to give all in Olympic bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
“Watch out for me.”
Sports
fbtw
Bianca 22nd; Yuka, Dottie far off

Bianca 22nd; Yuka, Dottie far off

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan shot an even-par 72 to stay close to the leaders at the start of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with