Eala enters Veneto Open quarterfinals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 21, 2024 | 11:08am
Eala enters Veneto Open quarterfinals
Alex Eala of the Philippines hits a return against Magda Linette of Poland during their women’s singles match at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament in Abu Dhabi on February 6, 2024.
Ryan Lim / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala barged into the quarterfinals of the Veneto Open in Gaiba, Italy after making quick work of hometown bet Georgia Pedone, 6-3, 6-3, Thursday night (Manila time).

After a string of early exits in the past months, the 19-year-old Eala is still yet to sniff a three-setter in Italy after also powering through France’s Carole Monnet in the round of 32 on Tuesday, 6-3, 7-5.

And on Thursday, she showed dominance over Pedone, having won more aces, service points and receiving points in an hour and 23 minutes of play.

She will be facing Italy’s Sara Errani next in the quarterfinals.

The final eight will be a difficult path for the World no. 169 tennister, though, as the 37-year-old is seeded fourth in the tournament.

Errani is also currently ranked 91st in the world.

The winner of the quarterfinal match will face either the United States' Bernarda Pera or Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova.

