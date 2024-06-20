Javi Gomez de Liano signs with Anyang in Korean Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Terrafirma Dyip Javi Gomez de Liano has formalized his move to South Korea as he signed with the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, the team announced Thursday.

Gomez de Liano took his talents to Anyang after spending the past two years with Terrafirma following a stint in the Japan B.League.

“Javi Gomez is selected as the Asia Quarter player for the new season. He has joined the team!” the Red Boosters posted on Instagram, as translated by Google.

“Please give us a lot of support.”

In the PBA Philippine Cup, the wing averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

He made 57.3% of his shots and sank 39.7% of his triples.

His younger brother Juan is also playing in Korea for the Seoul SK Knights.

Gomez de Liano earlier announced that he is leaving Terrafirma after helping them make the playoffs in the All-Filipino Conference.