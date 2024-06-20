^

Sports

Javi Gomez de Liano signs with Anyang in Korean Basketball League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 20, 2024 | 6:56pm
Javi Gomez de Liano signs with Anyang in Korean Basketball League
Javi Gomez de Liano (22)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Terrafirma Dyip Javi Gomez de Liano has formalized his move to South Korea as he signed with the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, the team announced Thursday.

Gomez de Liano took his talents to Anyang after spending the past two years with Terrafirma following a stint in the Japan B.League.

“Javi Gomez is selected as the Asia Quarter player for the new season. He has joined the team!” the Red Boosters posted on Instagram, as translated by Google.

“Please give us a lot of support.”

In the PBA Philippine Cup, the wing averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

He made 57.3% of his shots and sank 39.7% of his triples.

His younger brother Juan is also playing in Korea for the Seoul SK Knights.

Gomez de Liano earlier announced that he is leaving Terrafirma after helping them make the playoffs in the All-Filipino Conference.

vuukle comment

JAVI GOMEZ DE LIANO

KOREAN BASKETBALL LEAGUE

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Olympian Martires passes away

Olympian Martires passes away

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Philippine basketball is mourning the passing of Olympian and pioneer PBA player Rosalio “Yoyong” Martires last...
Sports
fbtw
Perseverance, redemption & triumph

Perseverance, redemption & triumph

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
If you go to the Meralco Gym inside the Meralco compound along Ortigas Avenue, there is a canteen next to the badminton court...
Sports
fbtw
District Warriors rout foes in Indonesia cage tilt

District Warriors rout foes in Indonesia cage tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The District Warriors Philippines opened their 2024 Cahaya Lestari Surabaya (CLS) League Under-23 senior division journey...
Sports
fbtw
Baltazar records triple-double as Pampanga destroys Valenzuela

Baltazar records triple-double as Pampanga destroys Valenzuela

1 day ago
Justine Baltazar posted a triple-double as the Pampanga Giant Lanterns clobbered the Valenzuela Classics, 85-56, on Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are not heading to the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup scheduled from June 29 to July 7 in Istanbul,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JPGT Iloilo golf tilt: John Rey drubs twin brother; Sinfuego shines

JPGT Iloilo golf tilt: John Rey drubs twin brother; Sinfuego shines

5 hours ago
John Rey Oro brushed off an early threat from twin brother John Paul with a scorching backside start, turning a narrow lead...
Sports
fbtw
Navarro waxes hot from downtown as Manila rips Iloilo in MPBL

Navarro waxes hot from downtown as Manila rips Iloilo in MPBL

5 hours ago
Manila showed it wasn't just all-height on Wednesday, banking on crack point guard Enzo Navarro to trounce Iloilo, 98-74,...
Sports
fbtw
Player departures turn San Beda's NCAA title defense a tough one

Player departures turn San Beda's NCAA title defense a tough one

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
With key subtractions in the team, the San Beda Red Lions are bracing for a tougher title defense come NCAA Season 100, head...
Sports
fbtw
Volkov-Pavlovich bout is co-main event in UFC Fight Night

Volkov-Pavlovich bout is co-main event in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
In a perfect world, Alexander Volkov is the only Russian fighter in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Not that he is selfish....
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with