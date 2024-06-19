^

University of Batangas trounces LPU-B to bag inaugural UCAL esports crown

Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 2:03pm
University of Batangas trounces LPU-B to bag inaugural UCAL esports crown
Players of UB and LPU-Batangas pose with UCAL officials led by Horacio Lim, Bernard Yang and Melo Navarro after their tightly contested title series.
UCAL

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Batangas Brahmans became the first UCAL (Universities and Colleges Athletic League) esports champions after beating Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas Pirates in a thrilling best-of-five series held recently at the LPU-Manila Esports Arena.

UB’s gripping 3-2 series win in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang event capped its dominance in the seven-school tournament held for the first time since the league was established eight years ago. 

Composed of Marc Emmanuel N. Salazar, Benj Emmanuel Cortiñas, Aaron Joshua Cabauatan and Ben Angelo Panganiban, the Brahmans swept the single round elims before also outclassing the Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas in their best-of-three semis series.

Other members of UB team were Knoll Cedric Duag, Dominic Malvin Perez and Bien Paulo Laylo.

The LPU-B Pirates made it to the final of the event presented by PG Flex Linoleum by beating Manila Central University, 2-1.

PCU-D finished third after outwitting MCU.

Other schools that took part in the event were Centro Escolar University, Philippine Women’s University and Diliman College.

