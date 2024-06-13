Newsome’s 40-point explosion goes down the drain as Bolts blow chance to go 3-1

MANILA, Philippines – Despite finishing with a career-high 40 points in Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, Chris Newsome stressed that he would trade his offensive outburst for a win.

Newsome exploded for 40 points on an efficient 12-of-18 field goal shooting and 14-of-15 free throws on Wednesday.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, this is the most points by a local in a game in the PBA Finals since June Mar Fajardo’s 42 back in 2018.

However, Meralco missed the chance to go up 3-1 against the defending champions San Miguel, with the Beermen tying the best-of-seven series up at two games apiece, 111-101.

After the game, the former Ateneo Blue Eagle said that while he had the career outing, it was wasted with the loss.

“Yes, 40 points but with the loss. I’d trade that 40 points for a win any day,” he told reporters after the game.

“That’s great, I scored 40, but for me, the win is definitely more important,” he added.



Only three Bolts scored in double figures — Newsome, Chris Banchero and Cliff Hodge.

Banchero had 21 points and four rebounds, while Hodge chipped in 17 markers, 10 boards, a block and an assist before fouling out of the game.

Newsome carried the load in the fourth quarter as Meralco cut a 14-point lead to just three, 85-88, in the fourth quarter.

The Beermen, however, were just too good, as they responded with a 9-3 run to go up by nine, 97-88, capped by a 3-pointer by Marcio Lassiter.

This was enough separation to keep the Bolts at bay the rest of the way.



San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent, for his part, was unfazed with the guard’s output.

“Well, as long as the rest don’t score, we’re fine,” he underscored. “He had his 40, but we kind of stopped the rest of them. Very happy [with] that.”

Meanwhile, Newsome said the Bolts should stay true to their identity — a defensive-minded squad – as they uncharacteristically allowed 111 points in their loss.

“I mean, they made their adjustments. That’s what a playoff series is about. They definitely came with a lot more energy today and you definitely saw that,” he said.

“111, that’s definitely more than what we’re used to giving up, so for us, [we will] go back to the drawing board and get back to playing Meralco basketball, which is staying defensive-minded, and I think we lost a little bit of that today.”

San Miguel and Meralco will try to go up 3-2 in the championship round on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.