^

Sports

Newsome’s 40-point explosion goes down the drain as Bolts blow chance to go 3-1

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 13, 2024 | 1:18pm
Newsomeâ��s 40-point explosion goes down the drain as Bolts blow chance to go 3-1
Chris Newsome (11)
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Despite finishing with a career-high 40 points in Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, Chris Newsome stressed that he would trade his offensive outburst for a win. 

Newsome exploded for 40 points on an efficient 12-of-18 field goal shooting and 14-of-15 free throws on Wednesday. 

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, this is the most points by a local in a game in the PBA Finals since June Mar Fajardo’s 42 back in 2018. 

However, Meralco missed the chance to go up 3-1 against the defending champions San Miguel, with the Beermen tying the best-of-seven series up at two games apiece, 111-101. 

After the game, the former Ateneo Blue Eagle said that while he had the career outing, it was wasted with the loss. 

“Yes, 40 points but with the loss. I’d trade that 40 points for a win any day,” he told reporters after the game.

“That’s great, I scored 40, but for me, the win is definitely more important,” he added.
 
Only three Bolts scored in double figures — Newsome, Chris Banchero and Cliff Hodge.

Banchero had 21 points and four rebounds, while Hodge chipped in 17 markers, 10 boards, a block and an assist before fouling out of the game. 

Newsome carried the load in the fourth quarter as Meralco cut a 14-point lead to just three, 85-88, in the fourth quarter. 

The Beermen, however, were just too good, as they responded with a 9-3 run to go up by nine, 97-88, capped by a 3-pointer by Marcio Lassiter. 

This was enough separation to keep the Bolts at bay the rest of the way.
 
San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent, for his part, was unfazed with the guard’s output. 

“Well, as long as the rest don’t score, we’re fine,” he underscored. “He had his 40, but we kind of stopped the rest of them. Very happy [with] that.” 

Meanwhile, Newsome said the Bolts should stay true to their identity — a defensive-minded squad – as they uncharacteristically allowed 111 points in their loss.

“I mean, they made their adjustments. That’s what a playoff series is about. They definitely came with a lot more energy today and you definitely saw that,” he said. 

“111, that’s definitely more than what we’re used to giving up, so for us, [we will] go back to the drawing board and get back to playing Meralco basketball, which is staying defensive-minded, and I think we lost a little bit of that today.”

San Miguel and Meralco will try to go up 3-2 in the championship round on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

vuukle comment

CHRIS NEWSOME

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 86

Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 86

14 hours ago
Jerry West, an iconic 1960s star guard for the Los Angeles Lakers who inspired the NBA logo, died Wednesday at age 86 (Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
San Miguel's Fajardo cops 10th PBA BPC plum

San Miguel's Fajardo cops 10th PBA BPC plum

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
For the 10th time, June Mar Fajardo hoisted the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award.
Sports
fbtw
Beermen thwart Bolts to even series at 2-2

Beermen thwart Bolts to even series at 2-2

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The PBA Philippine Cup finals is back to square one.
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws avert disaster vs Knights to finish 3rd in FilOil preseason cagefest

Tamaraws avert disaster vs Knights to finish 3rd in FilOil preseason cagefest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws blew a 17-point lead but came from behind and held on against the Letran Knights, 80-78,...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, Arcilla breeze to quarters

Olivarez, Arcilla breeze to quarters

13 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez dispatched Lance Fernandez with ease, 6-1, 6-1, completing the quarterfinal cast in the Mayor Eric Olivarez...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PBA title, not another BPC plum, motivates San Miguel's Fajardo

PBA title, not another BPC plum, motivates San Miguel's Fajardo

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Winning the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award is just a plus for June Mar Fajardo, as the San Miguel Beermen tied...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics on cusp of NBA Finals sweep

Celtics on cusp of NBA Finals sweep

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics are one win away from taking home the NBA championship.
Sports
fbtw
6 Filipino Teams qualify to grand finals of PUBG Mobile regional tiff

6 Filipino Teams qualify to grand finals of PUBG Mobile regional tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Filipino Teams Harame BRO, PlayBook Esports, Exquisite Esports, Strangers Tribe Aeromacy (Stranger Esports in partnership...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis wins 3rd successive European pole vault title

Duplantis wins 3rd successive European pole vault title

3 hours ago
Jakob Ingebrigtsen became the most successful male European athlete in Rome, while Armand “Mondo” Duplantis won...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with