Obiena bounces back, ties for silver in Oslo Bislett Games

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena bounced back from a nightmarish outing and reached the podium in the Oslo Bislett Games Friday (Manila time).

Obiena, who came off a seventh place finish in the Ostrava Golden Spike in Czech Republic, finished tied for the silver medal with Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis as both notched 5.72 meters.

This, despite breaking another pole.

After flying over 5.52 meters with ease, the 28-year-old Asian Games champion could not hurdle his first attempt at 5.72 meters.

He was able to go over in his second attempt, but the world’s No. 2 pole vaulter could not go over 5.82 meters in three attempts.

America’s KC Lightfoot reigned supreme with 5.82 meters to take home the gold medal.

“First Diamond League of the season here in Oslo Bislett Games and got [silver] with [Karalis],” Obiena posted on his official Facebook account.

“Another pole broken and it’s not even… On the brighter side of things, thanks to [Menno Vloon] and [KC Lightfoot] for lending me poles to jump on,” he added.

“Greatly appreciate it, gentlemen. Now, we try to look for poles to use in Bauhaus-Galan.”

Obiena will compete in Stockholm, Sweden next week as his preparations for the Paris Olympics ramp up.