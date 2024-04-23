^

San Miguel's Lassiter cops weekly PBA player citation

Philstar.com
April 23, 2024 | 6:45pm
Marcio Lassiter combined for nine triples in the previous week, while averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in the two key victories of San Miguel to be named as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period April 17-21.
MANILA, Philippines – Marcio Lassiter is back to his lethal form and contribute to San Miguel’s excellent run in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Lassiter combined for nine triples in the previous week, while averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in the two key victories of San Miguel to be named as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period April 17-21.

The week also saw Lassiter surpass Blackwater’s James Yap for No. 4 in the all-time list for most three-points made in his career with 1,197.

Lassiter beat the likes of Mark Barroca of Magnolia and teammate CJ Perez for the plum given by the men and women who cover the PBA beat for their respective broadsheets, tabloids, and online outlets.

Lassiter started the week by nailing five threes to finish with 19 points to lift San Miguel to a 112-103 win over Converge. The Beermen sniper hit the triples in the second half after the Beermen trailed the then-winless FiberXers, 50-43, at the break.

Prior to the game against Converge, Lassiter struggled as he only made three threes over three games and averaged just six points.

“I was a bit upset. I was very hesitant in the first half,” said Lassiter, referring to his first half performance against Converge. “Coach had to give me a talk and say, ‘Hey, you’ve got to take this shots because it’s not helping our team if you are not going to stretch the floor.’ That’s what I did. I’m always confident in my shot, get it going, wake up, and that’s what I kinda did.”

Lassiter is also honored to be among the top 3-point makers in PBA history. Only Jimmy Alapag (1,250), Allan Caidic (1,242), and the still-active LA Tenorio (1,211) have more 3-pointers made than Lassiter.

“Just to be in the same breath of the legends that were before me, even to be in the same platform, these are the guys I’ve played with, some of them you know. I looked up to them when I was in my rookie year and coming up,” said Lassiter afterwards.

