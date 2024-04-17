^

Sports

Green Spikers clip Falcons to seal semis berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 17, 2024 | 2:53pm
Green Spikers clip Falcons to seal semis berth
La Salle's JM Ronquillo (1)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Spikers clinched a Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after securing a tough three-set victory over the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. 

JM Ronquillo led the Green Spikers to the win with 16 points off 13 attacks, two blocks and a service ace. 

La Salle took a five-point lead, 22-17, in the third set, but errors by Noel Kampton, Jules de Jesus and Ronquillo gave Adamson a chance, 20-22. 

Timely points by Ahmed Tahiluddin and an error by de Jesus kept Adamson alive in the third set, 23-24. 

De Jesus, however, ended the match with a cross-court kill to bag the victory for La Salle. 

Kampton and Vince Maglinao added 12 and 11, respectively, for La Salle.

No Soaring Falcon ended in double digits, as they were led by Jude Aguilar with nine markers. 

With the win, La Salle rose to 9-3, tying the defending champions National University Bulldogs for the second spot. 

The top two seeds will get the twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.
 
In the second match, the top-seeded Far Eastern University Tamaraws thwarted the already-ran University of the East Red Warriors, 25-17, 17-25, 28-26, 25-19. 

With the two teams deadlocked at one set apiece, UE took a 26-25 lead in the third set. 

However, Martin Bugaoan and Andrei Delicana punched in back-to-back points to go back on top, 27-26. 

An error by Tebs Aligayon gave FEU the third set, 28-26. 

In the fourth set, the Tamaraws kept their distance throughout. A service ace by Benny Martinez that went down-the-line secured the victory. 

Dryx Saavedra led the charge for FEU with 16 points, while Bugaoan and Delicana each contributed 13 points.

Aligayon led the Red Warriors with 17 markers, while Angelo Reyes chipped in 15.

The Morayta-based squad rose to 11-1, strengthening their hold to the top spot of the tourney, while UE dropped to 1-11.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

FEU TAMARAWS

LA SALLE

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Play-in pressure on Kerr

Play-in pressure on Kerr

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Three dates are reserved for six games involving eight teams in the NBA’s play-in tournament with only four, two from...
Sports
fbtw
Rizal Xentro Mall rolls; Pampanga bounces back

Rizal Xentro Mall rolls; Pampanga bounces back

15 hours ago
Rizal Xentro Mall sustained its strong start with a 71-69 dumping of Muntinlupa last Monday in the MPBL Sixth Season at the...
Sports
fbtw
UCAL volleyball unwraps in Batangas

UCAL volleyball unwraps in Batangas

15 hours ago
The inaugural volleyball competition in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League starts today with six matches –...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron, Steph Team USA lead guns

LeBron, Steph Team USA lead guns

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Team USA will bring the big guns to the Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Constantino guns for back-to-back-to-back

Constantino guns for back-to-back-to-back

15 hours ago
Harmie Constantino aims for her third consecutive victory in the ICTSI Luisita Ladies International 2024 set April 23-25 at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Iron' women gear up for IM 70.3 showdown

'Iron' women gear up for IM 70.3 showdown

1 hour ago
Alongside their male pro counterparts, 13 intrepid women of diverse backgrounds and abilities set their sights on the IRONMAN...
Sports
fbtw
Smart, Capital 1 seal PSA Cup final clash

Smart, Capital 1 seal PSA Cup final clash

1 hour ago
The Smart Sports Scribes and the Capital 1 Solar Boys forged a championship duel after pulling off similar thrilling wins...
Sports
fbtw
Kings eliminate Warriors from NBA playoff contention

Kings eliminate Warriors from NBA playoff contention

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
End of the road for the Golden State Warriors.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Maroon Diouf eyes playing in Europe

Ex-Maroon Diouf eyes playing in Europe

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Former University of the Philippines Fighting Maroon Malick Diouf said he aims to take his talents to Europe and possibly...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with