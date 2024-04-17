MPBL: Negros thwarts Bicol for 3rd straight win

MANILA, Philippines – The Negros Muscovados posted a coast-to-coast 75-68 victory over the Bicolandia Oragons on Tuesday and grabbed the solo lead in the 6th Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Season at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Powered by Renz Palma and Jeremy Cruz, the Muscovados notched their third straight victory in as many games to pace the elimination round of the country’s top regional league.

Palma wound up with 20 points and four rebounds; while Cruz contributed 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks for the Muscovados of Coach Bonnie Garcia.

Other Muscovados who delivered were Mark Atabay with 11 points and nine rebounds, and Hubert Cani with 11 points, three assists and two blocks.

Although they held the rein throughout, the Muscovados couldn’t pull away, holding a 13-point edge at the most, 43-30, early in the third quarter.

With Ralph Jeffrey Deles and Charles Burgos snagging 10 rebounds each, the Oragons even ruled the boards, 59-52. The Muscovados, however, shot better from the field (36.2% vs 31.7%) and the charity line (70.8% vs 52.4%).

The MPBL goes to the Paco Arena in Manila on Wednesday, April 17, with another triple-bill pitting Bacolod against Sarangani at 4 p.m., Bulacan against Pangasinan at 6 p.m. and Bataan against Marikina at 8 p.m.