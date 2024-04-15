600 bets test mettle in Reyna Bulakna Run

MANILA, Philippines – While elite female triathletes prepare for the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu this Sunday in Mactan, Cebu, a more inclusive race awaits beginners and weekend runners as the “5k All-Female Reyna Bulakna Run” unveils on Friday, April 19, in Lapu-Lapu City.

Held in collaboration with the Lapu-Lapu City Government and 2Go Group Inc., the event aims to celebrate women’s participation in sports, welcoming 600 participants of all backgrounds, including transgender women and other members of the female LGBTQ community.

The event, spearheaded by the organizing The IRONMAN Group’s Regional Director Princess Galura, extends a warm invitation to wives, female relatives of past and future IRONMAN triathlon participants, such as the IM 70.3 Lapu-Lapu and the IRONKIDS, to join the festivities at the Liberty Shrine.

The Reyna Bulakna Run, named in honor of Lapu-Lapu’s wife Bulakna, marks the third female-only fun run organized by IRONMAN Philippines, following the success of the IronGirl competitions in 2016 and 2019.

The 5km race will commence with a scenic two-loop run inside the Liberty Shrine, showcasing both the beauty of the surroundings and the spirit of female athleticism.

For details, visit ironman.com/im703-cebu-philippines-register#reyna-bulakna-run.

The event also underscores the organizers’ commitment to promoting gender equality in sports, fostering an environment where women of all backgrounds can thrive.

Moreover, it sets the stage for a dynamic weekend of racing in Mactan, with the RLC IRONKIDS scheduled for Saturday at The Reef Island Resort, leading up to the highly anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu presented by Megaworld and The Mactan Newtown on Sunday.

These events are integral to the annual "Kadaugan sa Mactan" Festival celebrations, commemorating the historic battle against foreign invasion on Mactan Island on April 27.

Participants will also receive sponsor giveaways and food vouchers, redeemable at the Kadaugan Food Market within the Liberty Shrine. While finisher medals will be presented to all participants, the event emphasizes camaraderie and empowerment over cash prizes.