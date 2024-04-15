Benilde blazes to win No. 3

Michelle Gamit, Jade Gentapa, Gayle Pascual and Cloanne Mondonedo, four CSB regulars playing their final season, each had significant contribution despite sharing playing time with their younger teammates led by Wielyn Estoque and Chenae Basarte.

MANILA, Philippines — With solid stints from their veteran aces and young guns, the St. Benilde Lady Blazers chalked up a third straight win in NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-20 disposal of the JRU Lady Bombers yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

They put up a solid effort together as they extended CSB’s unshakeable streak to 32 games.

In the other game, San Beda turned back San Sebastian, 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 21-25, 15-10, to barge into the win column after two straight defeats. The Lady Stags slipped to 0-3.