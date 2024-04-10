^

Sangalang stands tall as Hotshots trounce Batang Pier

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 10:29pm
Sangalang stands tall as Hotshots trounce Batang Pier
Magnolia's Ian Sangalang (10)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Ian Sangalang imposed his will inside and ended up with a career night, towing the Magnolia Hotshots back to the win column of the PBA Philippine Cup after edging the NorthPort Batang Pier, 104-97, Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Sangalang had a massive double-double for the Hotshots, finishing with 32 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.

It was a throwback performance for the 32-year-old big man, whose previous career-high was 29 markers.

The game was tied at 89 at the 4:42 mark of the fourth quarter following a split from the line by Fran Yu.

An 8-1 run by Magnolia capped by a pair of freebies by Mark Barroca pushed the lead to seven, 97-90, with about a minute remaining.

Yu tried to mount the comeback for NorthPort, cutting the lead to just three, 97-100, with a personal 7-3 blitz.

Barroca then made the dagger step-back jumper with 24 seconds left to put the game out of reach, 102-97.

After Yu missed a 3-pointer that would have cut the lead, the comebacking Calvin Abueva committed a turnover off a steal by Joshua Munzon.

Munzon tried his luck from deep but missed. Zav Lucero tried to clean up the bucket but missed as well.

Two free throws by Paul Lee iced the game for Magnolia.

Sangalang made most of his damage in the third quarter, as he pounded the ball inside.

James Laput seconded the lefty center’s scoring output with 14 points.

Jerrick Ahanmisi and Lee chipped in 13 markers apiece. Barroca added 12 points, 10 assists and seven boards.

Lucero spearheaded the Batang Pier with 18 points, seven rebounds and two dimes.

Arvin Tolentino was held to just 14 markers on 3-of-8 field goal shooting, a far cry from his usual explosive scoring outings.

Magnolia rose to 2-2 in the season, while NorthPort slipped to 4-2, which is still good for third place.

