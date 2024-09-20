Josh Reyes resigns as Gilas youth coach



MANILA, Philippines -- Josh Reyes has stepped down from his post as Gilas Pilipinas youth head coach, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced on Friday.

Reyes' replacement is yet to be announced.

“We thank coach Josh for his service to the SBP and to the country in leading the Gilas Youth program for the past six years,” said SBP President Al Panlilio.

“While he leaves his role as head coach, he will still be part of the SBP organization as an assistant to coach Tim Cone for Gilas Pilipinas Men.”

Reyes coached the team that finished winless in the 2024 FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkiye, being the worst team in the tourney after a key injury to Kieffer Alas days before the start of the tournament.

In the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship, the Philippines finished 10th, with standout Andy Gemao suffering a hand fracture.

Reyes, son of former Gilas men’s head coach Chot, was an assistant coach of the team that competed in the 2017 FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship.

A year later, he headed the squad that saw action in the Under 18 Asian Championship, which was spearheaded by Kai Sotto, AJ Edu and Dave Ildefonso.

That team had the best finish in the tournament since 1992 and ended a 40-year absence in the Under-19 World Cup.

Last year, Gilas boys reached the Final Four of the 2023 SEABA tournament, which led to the Under-17 World Cup stint.

Reyes, for his part, thanked his players.

“I thank them for giving me their very best because as a coach that’s all you can ask for. It’s my worst finish but it’s a group that gave me a meaningful experience. It’s not entirely about the wins and losses but about the journey and how you grow together,” he said.

“I’m also thankful to our coaching staff and the support staff. We went through many ups and downs but they always showed belief through the challenges,” he added.

“I’m proud of those achievements but I’m more proud of the relationships I’ve built with our teams. Seeing them succeeding in their basketball careers and being better individuals after their Gilas Youth service outweighs anything that we achieved on the court.”

For now, Reyes bared that he will spend more time with his family, as “time away is starting to become heavier.”

SBP Executive Director Erika Dy said that Reyes’ replacement will be named in the coming weeks.

“We thank coach Josh for helping us streamline our processes as this will be valuable to the program moving forward. The focus remains to be continuity and synergy with Gilas Men and a stronger connection with our current grassroots program under coach Norman Black.”