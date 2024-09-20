^

Sports

Pagdanganan off to fiery start, trails Buhai by 3 after 68

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 20, 2024 | 5:25pm
Pagdanganan off to fiery start, trails Buhai by 3 after 68
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 at TPC River's Bend on September 19, 2024 in Maineville, Ohio.
Dylan Buell / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan made a fiery start at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Maineville, Ohio, producing a four-under 68 to stay within three strokes of early leader Ashleigh Buhai on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

The power-hitting Filipina birdied three of the first four holes at TPC River’s Bend, establishing herself as a contender in the $3-million event. She sustained her strong start with a birdie on the 10th, pushing her toward the top of the leaderboard.

However, a bogey on the par-3 12th temporarily stalled her momentum. She quickly bounced back with a birdie on the following hole and parred the last five to finish with a 33-35 card, one of her most impressive opening rounds on the LPGA Tour.

Pagdanganan sits tied for 12th, alongside notable names such as Sei Young Kim and Nanna Madsen, just three shots behind Buhai, who seized control of the leaderboard with a near-flawless 65.

The South African opened with birdies on four of the first eight holes, adding two more on the back nine before closing with a birdie-bogey-birdie finish for a 32-33 round.

She holds a slim one-shot lead over Jeeno Thitikul and Yan Liu, who both carded 66s.

Meanwhile, Pagdanganan’s ICTSI teammates Yuka Saso and Dottie Ardina struggled to gain momentum. Saso posted a 73, while Ardina stumbled to a 75, leaving them below the projected one-under-par cutline amid the tournament’s competitive field.

Saso, a two-time US Women’s Open champion, notched two birdies but offset them with three bogeys, finishing tied for 83rd, while Ardina, who opened with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12, faltered with a double bogey on No. 17 and more errors on Nos. 3 and 7, ending her round tied for 121st.

Elsewhere, World No. 1 Nelly Korda, eager to bounce back from a recent final-round collapse, shot a 67 to tie for fourth alongside Lydia Ko, Leona Maguire and Peiyun Chien.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Painters get back at Beermen for solo Group B lead

Painters get back at Beermen for solo Group B lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Sweet, sweet revenge.
Sports
fbtw
Belmonte shines as Maroons prove depth in blowout win over Bulldogs

Belmonte shines as Maroons prove depth in blowout win over Bulldogs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons’ roster is arguably the most stacked this UAAP Season 87 men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Nothing-to-lose Dyip shock Tropang Giga

Nothing-to-lose Dyip shock Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The already-ran Terrafirma Dyip came from nine points down in the fourth quarter and stunned the defending champions TNT Tropang...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers take in UAAP transferees

Blazers take in UAAP transferees

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Two players originally from the UAAP are transferring to the College of St. Benilde.
Sports
fbtw
UE&rsquo;s Galang heats up just in time in breakthrough win vs FEU

UE’s Galang heats up just in time in breakthrough win vs FEU

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Struggling the whole game against the Eastern University Tamaraws Wednesday, Ethan Galang hit the shots when the University...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blue Eagles try to avoid 0-4 hole, clash with Falcons

Blue Eagles try to avoid 0-4 hole, clash with Falcons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Once an impenetrable dynasty in the UAAP realm, Ateneo is in a meteoric fall to enter an unfamiliar territory for the first...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas clinches South playoff slot; Nueva Ecija, Paranaque triumph

Batangas clinches South playoff slot; Nueva Ecija, Paranaque triumph

3 hours ago
Batangas City Tanduay Rum swamped Sarangani, 112-87, on Thursday to close its elimination round stint in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Chess Olympiad: Sadorra, Gomez lead Philippines past South Africa

Chess Olympiad: Sadorra, Gomez lead Philippines past South Africa

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The Philippines rode on victories by Grandmasters Julio Catalino Sadorra and John Paul Gomez as it flattened South Africa,...
Sports
fbtw
Presidents Cup Captain's Blog: Ready as away team and villains

Presidents Cup Captain's Blog: Ready as away team and villains

By Jim Furyk | 4 hours ago
Jim Furyk will spearhead the US Team as captain for the first time against the International Team in the Presidents Cup at...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with