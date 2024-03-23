Basketball dreams take center stage with new barangay grassroots program

MANILA, Philippines – Eleven-year-old “Jared” finds inspiration in basketball.

At an early age, basketball has been Jared’s way of bonding with his friends and killing some free time.

“My inspiration is here with basketball. If I am not doing anything, this is where I go,” he told Philstar.com in Filipino, as he gestured to the Sta. Ana covered court in Taguig City Saturday.

Another kid, 10-year-old “Jeffrey,” said basketball has always been part of his young life.

Both kids voiced their dreams to be a basketball player when they grow up, just like their idols Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry.

Which is why on early Saturday morning, Jared and Jeffrey were among the more than 40 kids who took part in the launching of Gatorade’s “Fueled Liga” program.

Gatorade launched the barangay grassroots program, which would engage a total of 150 communities across Luzon from March to July.

“At Gatorade, we uphold sports’ transformative, bond-strengthening power, which is truly evident in activities like community leagues. Most Filipinos, in fact, play for the social aspect of these games. Not only do they get to play the sport they love, but they also enjoy the chance to socialize with their teammates and have fun,” said Katrina Suarez, PepsiCo Philippines Marketing Lead for Non-Carbonated Beverages.

“This opportunity inspires them to give more to their teams, ultimately promoting better teamwork and skills. And through all that, Gatorade will provide the proper hydration and the right fuel to ensure they remain on top of their games, enabling them to give more and sweat more for their teams,” she added.

On Saturday, basketball shooting drills and volleyball receiving drills were done by the children.

During the launch, Philippine Basketball Association star LA Tenorio and Premier Volleyball League stalwart Eya Laure graced the event.

In separate interviews, Tenorio looked back at the time when they were just kids, joining barangay events.

They also underscored the importance of having grassroots programs to possibly discover more hidden talents in the communities.

“I am thankful to Gatorade for bringing communities closer to such opportunities to the children, because they will not have a hard time anymore to go to tryouts and showcase their skills and talent,” Tenorio told reporters in Filipino.

“By doing this, the kids will have more opportunity and the talent pool in the Philippines will be broader,” he added.

Laure, for her part, said the program is important since it would build and enhance skills among the youth.

Suarez bared that the program will bring sports to other far-flung provinces in Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.