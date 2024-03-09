NorthPort bench steps up amid foul-riddled Tolentino in win vs Phoenix

MANILA, Philippines -- With NorthPort star Arvin Tolentino having an unusually quiet game, the Batang Pier had a massive boost from the bench to score their second straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Tolentino, who finished with just 15 points against the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Friday, played only 27 minutes and shot just five of 10 from the field.

With the sweet-shooting forward limited by fouls, the bench stood up as the Batang Pier came up on top, 124-120.

The NorthPort bench unleashed a total of 88 points, with five reserves – Cade Flores, Zavier Lucero, Jeff Chan, Fran Yu and Paul Zamar – finishing in double figures.

Flores had a career-high 21 points, as well as Lucero with 18 markers.

The veteran Chan had 17, followed by Yu’s 13 and Zamar’s 11.

NorthPort head coach Bonnie Tan said that the reserves are “very crucial” for a young Batang Pier squad.

“Like what I’ve said, it's not about starting the game, it’s how you finish the game. And, again, the second unit is a very crucial unit for a very young NorthPort team that we’re still looking for our identity,” Tan told reporters after the game.

The coach voiced joy to have a number of players that could score.

“We have the luxury of players who can score, who can deliver and who can finish. So, I’m just happy that at least we’re getting and we can capitalize the distribution of points,” he said.

“Hopefully, the other players could step up that we know can perform and deliver especially in the scoring department.”

With the game going down the wire, as Phoenix led by one, 111-110, NorthPort unleashed a 7-2 run to get up by four, 117-113, with 2:46 remaining in the game.

This cushion was enough to thwart a comeback by the Fuel Masters.

NorthPort, now holding a 2-1 card in the conference, will face the Meralco Bolts next.