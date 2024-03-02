Lady Bulldogs wallop struggling Maroons

The NU Lady Bulldogs won their third straight contest in the UAAP women's volleyball play.

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs made quick work of UP, 25-17, 25-16, 25-17, sending the Fighting Maroons to their fourth straight loss in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

In the third set, UP cut a big lead to just five, 15-20, following a block by Pling Baclay.

But the Lady Bulldogs bared their fangs once again and took a 24-16 lead with a block by Sheena Toring.

An error saved a point for the Maroons, but Vange Alinsug finished the game up with a big kill off the block, 25-17.

Alinsug led NU with 15 points, while Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon had 10 points apiece.

No UP player was able to finish in double digits, with Nina Ytang spearheading the offense with seven points.

Stephanie Bustrillo, Irah Jaboneta and Mikaela Magsombol had five markers apiece.

NU dominated the attacks game, as they punched in 48 against just 23 for the Maroons.

The Lady Bulldogs are now in solo second with a 3-1 record. UP remains to be the lone winless team in the league.