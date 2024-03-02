^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs wallop struggling Maroons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 5:08pm
Lady Bulldogs wallop struggling Maroons
The NU Lady Bulldogs won their third straight contest in the UAAP women's volleyball play.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs made quick work of UP, 25-17, 25-16, 25-17, sending the Fighting Maroons to their fourth straight loss in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

In the third set, UP cut a big lead to just five, 15-20, following a block by Pling Baclay.

But the Lady Bulldogs bared their fangs once again and took a 24-16 lead with a block by Sheena Toring.

An error saved a point for the Maroons, but Vange Alinsug finished the game up with a big kill off the block, 25-17.

Alinsug led NU with 15 points, while Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon had 10 points apiece.

No UP player was able to finish in double digits, with Nina Ytang spearheading the offense with seven points.

Stephanie Bustrillo, Irah Jaboneta and Mikaela Magsombol had five markers apiece.

NU dominated the attacks game, as they punched in 48 against just 23 for the Maroons.

The Lady Bulldogs are now in solo second with a 3-1 record. UP remains to be the lone winless team in the league.

vuukle comment

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas improves 1 spot in FIBA rankings

Gilas improves 1 spot in FIBA rankings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Philippines has risen by one spot in the latest FIBA World rankings, the basketball federation said.
Sports
fbtw
Bolick steers Road Warriors past Batang Pier in OT win

Bolick steers Road Warriors past Batang Pier in OT win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Robert Bolick exploded for 31 points as he led the NLEX Road Warriors to a triumphant start in the PBA Philippine Cup at the...
Sports
fbtw
Heading waiting for Gilas call

Heading waiting for Gilas call

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Fil-Australian sharpshooter Jordan Heading is in Adelaide staying in shape for the next National Basketball League season...
Sports
fbtw
We are making Messi work too hard, Martino tells Miami

We are making Messi work too hard, Martino tells Miami

8 hours ago
Inter Miami are expecting too much work from their Argentine star Lionel Messi, coach Gerardo Martino said on Friday (Saturday,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala loses to Russian, exits W50 Trnava tilt

Eala loses to Russian, exits W50 Trnava tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Alex Eala’s journey in the W50 Trnava in Slovakia came to a screeching halt after suffering a tough three-set loss against...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Furue takes control; Pagdanganan, Saso rebound

Furue takes control; Pagdanganan, Saso rebound

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
What she lacked in length, Ayaka Furue made up with her exceptional putting as she came away with a four-under 68 to wrest...
Sports
fbtw
Green Spikers edge Blue Eagles for 2nd straight win

Green Spikers edge Blue Eagles for 2nd straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The La Salle Green Spikers held on and broke a valiant stand by the Ateneo Blue Eagles in a five-set affair, 23-25, 25-17,...
Sports
fbtw
Requinton, Garcia return to indoor volleyball with Rebisco-backed King Crunchers

Requinton, Garcia return to indoor volleyball with Rebisco-backed King Crunchers

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Famed beach volleyball duo Jaron Requinton and Jude Garcia are set to make a comeback to indoor volleyball in Spiker’s...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics school Mavs for 10th straight NBA win

Celtics school Mavs for 10th straight NBA win

5 hours ago
The Boston Celtics, fueled by 32 points from Jayson Tatum and 21 three-pointers, withstood a 37-point triple-double from Luka...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with