Adamson's Ronzone says he's already 'fully accustomed' to Philippine college hoops

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 1, 2024 | 11:07am
Adamson's Ronzone says he's already 'fully accustomed' to Philippine college hoops
Cade Ronzone of Adamson
Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines -- With the UAAP season about to begin, new Adamson Soaring Falcon Cade Ronzone is excited to get a taste of Philippine collegiate basketball.

Cade and his twin brother, Austin, earlier joined Adamson after playing in the US NCAA for Arizona State University.

Now, the two guards are expected to see major minutes for the Soaring Falcons with the departure of previous King Falcon Jerom Lastimosa.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Cade said that he is now “fully accustomed” with how Philippine collegiate basketball is being played.

“I’ll say yes, I am fully accustomed, at first it took a little while, but now I’d like to say I’m a full Filipino now,” he said. 

“I’m accustomed to the culture and how they play and I’m excited for what’s next.”

Ronzone is one of the Adamson players who took home the Vivo 3x3 Basketball Challenge Year 2 last month.

He was instrumental to the team that is also made up of Mat Edding, Renzo Competente and Axel Manzon.

Ronzone added that the team has been gelling “pretty good” ahead of the new season.

“The chemistry with the team has been going good. Everyday, we’re getting closer and closer as a team and we’ve been doing that on team trips, team bonding and just overall just competing against each other has made us closer as a team and me and my brother are excited for this season,” he said.

“We’ve been gelling good. Overall, it’s a different experience but it’s a good one at the end of the day. Every practice, every time we compete, it’s been good gelling with them and getting to know them better and know their play-styles compared with mine,” he added.

UAAP Season 87 will tip off next Saturday. Adamson will be facing the Far Eastern University on Sunday.

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

UAAP
