^

Sports

Gilas women's Animam signs with Romanian squad

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 2:52pm
Gilas women's Animam signs with Romanian squad
Jack Animam
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas women mainstay Jack Animam is bringing her talents to Romania as she signed a deal with the FCC UAV Arad, the team announced Wednesday.

Animam, who recently represented the Philippines in the FIBA Women’s World Cup 2026 Pre-Qualifying Tournament, will suit up for the Romanian squad following a stint with the Ringwood Hawks in Australia.

“Our club and player Jack Danielle Animam have reached an agreement for collaboration in the 2024-2025 season!” the team posted on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FCC UAV Arad (@fcc_uav_arad)

In the Instagram post, the FCC UAV Arad listed the accomplishments of the 25-year-old center.

In the qualifiers held in Rwanda, Animam averaged 13.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals per game for Gilas.

Prior to her stint in Australia, the five-time UAAP champion for the National University Lady Bulldogs also saw action in China, France and Serbia.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JACK ANIMAM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Samoilenko, Baron lift PLDT to semis

Samoilenko, Baron lift PLDT to semis

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
In trouble, PLDT went to its tried and tested weapons up front – the two-headed dragon in Elena Samoilenko and Majoy...
Sports
fbtw
Eraserheads to perform in UAAP opener

Eraserheads to perform in UAAP opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
One of the most iconic standouts from host University of the Philippines will electrify the opening ceremony of the 87th Season...
Sports
fbtw
Forest Hills hosts Cherrylume Pro-Am

Forest Hills hosts Cherrylume Pro-Am

16 hours ago
Forest Hills Golf and Country Club is hosting the Cherrylume-Forest Hills Pro Am of the Professional Golfers Association of...
Sports
fbtw
No stopping Yeng until PSC gets proper remittances

No stopping Yeng until PSC gets proper remittances

16 hours ago
The battle is not yet over as far as the landmark decision of the Supreme Court regarding the proper remittances of two government...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Gauff hammer out straight-sets wins

Djokovic, Gauff hammer out straight-sets wins

16 hours ago
Defending champion Novak Djokovic eased into the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over qualifier Radu...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No pressure for UP top recruit

No pressure for UP top recruit

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
UP’s latest blue chip acquisition Quentin Millora-Brown is paying no mind to expectations as he has been repeatedly...
Sports
fbtw
More gold for the golden boy: Carlos Yulo receives gold bars from pawnshop

More gold for the golden boy: Carlos Yulo receives gold bars from pawnshop

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Pawnshop Cebuana Lhuillier gifted two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo with three crafted gold bars as a token of his...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga, Caloocan breeze through foes in MPBL

Zamboanga, Caloocan breeze through foes in MPBL

4 hours ago
Zamboanga Master Sardines and Caloocan cruised to victories on Tuesday to gain traction in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Fnatic ONIC PH stretches winning streak in MPL PH Season 14

Fnatic ONIC PH stretches winning streak in MPL PH Season 14

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Fnatic ONIC Philippines has taken the top spot after extending its winning streak in the second week of Mobile Legends Professional...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with