Gilas women's Animam signs with Romanian squad

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas women mainstay Jack Animam is bringing her talents to Romania as she signed a deal with the FCC UAV Arad, the team announced Wednesday.

Animam, who recently represented the Philippines in the FIBA Women’s World Cup 2026 Pre-Qualifying Tournament, will suit up for the Romanian squad following a stint with the Ringwood Hawks in Australia.

“Our club and player Jack Danielle Animam have reached an agreement for collaboration in the 2024-2025 season!” the team posted on Instagram.

In the Instagram post, the FCC UAV Arad listed the accomplishments of the 25-year-old center.

In the qualifiers held in Rwanda, Animam averaged 13.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals per game for Gilas.

Prior to her stint in Australia, the five-time UAAP champion for the National University Lady Bulldogs also saw action in China, France and Serbia.