AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica set record straight on having a child together

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica denied that they already have a child.

In her interview with Julius Babao, AJ said that she temporarily became inactive in showbiz because she finished her studies through the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and not because she was pregnant.

“First of all, hindi po ako taun-taon buntis. Parang yearly na lang po akong buntis," she said.

“Siguro po kung mabubuntis man ako ngayon, magalit man 'yung maraming tao, ako pa rin po 'yung pinakamasayang tao sa buong mundo,” she added.

WATCH: AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica deny having a baby together

AJ said that she is now focused on positive things rather than addressing issues hurled her way.

“Hindi ko siya masyadong binigyan ng focus kasi nu’ng nawala ako, ang saya-saya ko.

“Imagine, kahit paano, naka-graduate ako, nag-ALS ako, natulungan ko 'yung mga tao sa programa na 'yun. May mga na-inspire ako, bakit ako magpo-pokus sa ganoong bagay, 'di ba?

“Actually, hindi ko na siya napansin masyado. Parang nasanay na ako sa mga isyu-isyu, saka yearly ako buntis, everyday (may tsismis).”

In a separate interview with Julius, Aljur echoed AJ's statement that they have no child yet.

“Wala po,” he said.

“Actually, nakita ko 'yun kagabi (videos and photos of him and AJ with a girl). Nakita ko yon sa social media. Sir Julius, hindi talaga, ewan ko ba.

“'Yung nangyari nga sa amin noon, parang lumipas muna 'yung isang taon bago ko nalaman na, ‘Ah, may isyu pala.’

“'Yung kagabi, nakita ko nga. Sabi ko, ‘Bakit natsi-tsismis na may anak kami? Ang bilis namang lumaki ng bata?!’” — Video from Julius Babao YouTube channel

RELATED: AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica officially confirm relationship