White, Ajido end Philippines' medal drought in Asian Age Group swimming tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 3:22pm
CAPAS, Tarlac -- Filipino-British Heather White and Jamesray Ajido delivered the country’s breakthrough medals by snaring a bronze each in the 11th Asian Age-Group Swimming Championships at the New Clark City here Tuesday night.

White, a New-Zealand-born, Vietnam-based 16-year-old 11th grader, was the first to come through, plucking the bronze in the girls’ 100-meter butterfly where she clocked a minute and 3.09 seconds.

Hong Kong, China’s Yeung Hoi Ching took the gold in 1:00.50, which was a new meet record, while compatriot Mok Sze Ki snared the silver in 1:02.73.

Then Ajido, 15, struck gold right at the very next event — the boys’ 50m freestyle where he timed 24.34 in snatching the country’s second bronze.

Japan’s Toya Hirata and China’s Wang Yaobin copped the gold and silver in 23.21 and 24.10, respectively.

For White, this was her biggest performance to date.

“I would say this was one of the best performances. I did also get a gold in SEA Age but it's not as competitive as the Asian age group so this one meant a lot more to me,” said White, whose mother Jenny was from Pantukan, Davao de Oro.

And White and Ajido aren’t done yet.

Ajido, a La Salle-Greenhills standout and a double-gold medalist in NCAA Season 99, posted the fastest time in the morning heats of the 100m fly where he timed in 56.91 while White made it to the 200m free finals after a second-fastest clocking of 2:09.10.

There are expectations they’ll deliver more medals, hopefully gold.

