UAAP juniors volleyball stalwarts commit to UP

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 27, 2024 | 5:07pm
From left: UP WVT team manager Poch Juinio, UP WVT-commits Yesha Noceja and Kianne Olango, UP volleyball program director and WVT head coach Oliver Almadro, and UP OASD officials Kenneth Raval and Mo Gingerich.
UP Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines – Former UAAP juniors Most Valuable Player Kianne Olango and her teammate Yesha Noceja are trading their blue and gold National University jerseys for maroon ones, committing to the University of the Philippines for college. 

The two former National University-Nazareth School stalwarts have formally committed to UP and will be eligible to play in UAAP season 87.

“When you build a program, you need players with talent, determination and leadership. That is exactly what Yesha and Kianne will bring, as well as our recruits,” UP volleyball program director and women’s volleyball coach Oliver Almadro said in a statement. 

“The UP volleyball program is really thankful they chose us,” he added. 

Olango won the MVP plum and the championship in UAAP Season 85. She was also named the Season 86 best opposite spiker, when the team bowed to the Adamson Baby Lady Falcons. 

Noceja, on the other hand, played previously for NCR in the Palarong Pambansa and became a main gun for NU. 

"I'm very thankful for the learnings I got from my time in NUNS. At the same time, I am really excited to study at UP for my future, while also doing whatever I can to help out," Olango said. 

Noceja, for her part, said that she is excited to prepare for her future on and off the school, as they try to excel in both athletics and academics. 

The two will be joining blue-chip recruits Jothea and Joanneesse Gabrielle Perez, who came from Bacolod Tay Tung high School and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, respectively.
 
Currently, UP is winless in UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball play.

