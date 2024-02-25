^

Lady Falcons drub Fighting Maroons

The Philippine Star
February 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Lady Falcons drub Fighting Maroons
Ishie Lalongisip (9) had 12 points for Adamson in the win.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — High school champion coach JP Yude finally claimed a breakthrough win in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament as the Lady Falcons drubbed their UP counterparts, 25-22, 25-22, 28-26, yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Coming off a perfect championship run in the girls’ division, the newly-minted women’s team mentor barged into the winner’s circle in his second try after a baptism of fire against reigning champion La Salle last week.

The Lady Falcons absorbed a 16-25, 16-25, 18-25 whipping from the mighty Lady Spikers but were quick to avenge it in one hour and 42 minutes opposite the winless Fighting Maroons behind Maria Rochelle Lalongisip and May Ann Nuique.

Lalongisip tallied 12 points on 11 hits while Nuique had the same output on nine attacks, two aces and a block with Antonette Adolfo and skipper Lucille Almonte adding 11 and eight points, respectively.

“Last game parang na-overwhelm sila sa kalaban kasi nga malalaki ang La Salle. Pinush ko lang talaga sila na every time na nandon sila sa court, they have to give their best and enjoy the game at ‘yun, lumabas sa laro nila kanina,” said Yude, who notched history with the Baby Falcons in girls’ volleyball.

Later, National U (1-1) carved out a tough 25-17, 24-26, 26-28, 25-19, 15-7 comeback win over Ateneo (0-2).

Bella Belen was everywhere with 21 points, 24 digs and 10 receptions while Vange Alinsug (19), Minierva Maaya (14) and Alyssa Solomon (12) chipped in help for the Lady Bulldogs in their turnaround win after an upset by Santo Tomas in the tournament opener.

UAAP
