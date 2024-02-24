Lady Falcons repel Fighting Maroons for 1st win in UAAP women’s volleyball

Ishie Lalongisip (9) had 12 points for Adamson in the win.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Lady Falcons dug deep and turned back gritty UP Fighting Maroons side to record their first win of the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament, 25-22, 25-22, 28-26, Saturday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Falcons had a comfortable four point cushion, 18-14, in the third set following a cross-court kill by Jen Villegas.

However, three straight points by UP capped by a service ace by Dannica Celis cut the lead to just on, 18-17.

The Maroons were able to finally tie the game and eventually take the lead, 22-21, with a pair of blocks by Nina Ytang.

The Lady Falcons retaliated with back-to-back points by Lucille Almonte and Villegas to grab a crucial 23-22 lead.

The two teams were able to exchange points and take the set to an extension, 24-all, with an attack off the blockers by Irah Jaboneta.

Despite timely points by Adamson, UP would not go down easily as they saved two match points.

With the game tied at 26, Mayang Nuique punched in a clutch running attack to take the 27-26 lead.

The cardiac game then ended in anticlimactic fashion as Nina Ytang, who was having a great game, was called for a net touch.

Ishie Lalongisip and Mayang Nuique both had 12 points to lead Adamson to its first win of the season.

AA Adolfo added 11 markers off of eight attacks, two service aces and a block.

Ytang had 18 points for UP, which dropped its second straight game in the season.

Jaboneta and Jenn Gould had six points apiece for the Fighting Maroons.

Adamson will be facing the NU Lady Bulldogs next on Wednesday, February 28, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UP, on the other hand, will take on the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the Battle of Katipunan in the same day.