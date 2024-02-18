^

Lady Tamaraws sweep Maroons to start UAAP volleyball campaign

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 18, 2024 | 4:54pm
Lady Tamaraws sweep Maroons to start UAAP volleyball campaign
Eight different FEU players scored in the convincing victory, with Gerzel Petallo (2nd from left) leading the pack with 16 points built off of 12 attacks and four blocks.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Lady Tamaraws began their season on a high note with a quick sweep win over the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday.

Eight different FEU players scored in the convincing victory, with Gerzel Petallo leading the pack with 16 points built off of 12 attacks and four blocks.

But it was Tin Ubaldo’s playmaking — she had 14 excellent sets — that shone through the most as she netted Player of the Game honors.

On top of that, Ubaldo also scored seven points in the victory.

The victory gave new coach Manolo Refugia his first win as a head coach in the UAAP for the Lady Tamaraws.

“Siguro itong first game, magiging basehan namin, parang buwelo papunta sa mga susunod pang games. So nate-test ‘yung chemistry namin, ‘yung pinag-trainingan namin ng ilang buwan. ‘Yung relationship namin ng girls, from coaches to players, nate-test naman dito sa UAAP,” he said.

Nina Ytang paced the Fighting Maroons in the losing effort with 14 points as they skidded to their 12th loss in a row.

FEU braces for a tougher challenge on Wednesday when they face defending champions DLSU Lady Spikers at 2 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

