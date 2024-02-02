Lucero anchors Benilde’s NCAA Season 99 table tennis sweep

MANILA, Philippines – College of St. Benilde rode on the magnificence of Henze Dominique Lucero as it swept its way to the NCAA Season 99 men’s table tennis championship and into the league’s most titled team in the sport.

It was a spectacular performance for Lucero as he completely left the field in awe and in shambles at the Emilio Aguinaldo College Gym after he swept all his 10 matches — nine singles and one doubles.

When it was over, Lucero had deservingly emerged as the Rookie MVP winner while carrying the Blazers to history after claiming their league-best nine championship, one better than the Letran paddlers’ eight.

Lucero capped his brilliance by winning both his singles matches over Peterkarlsson Mercado, 11-7, 12-14, 11-1, 11-5, and Math Andrew Ramos, 11-7, 11-3, 11-7, in powering CSB to a 3-1 win over San Beda in the finale.

University of Perpetual Help, meanwhile, ruled the women’s and juniors events.

Powered by eventual MVP Crishen Mae Santillan, the Las Pinas-based school edged San Beda, 3-2, to snare the women’s crown while Gerald Aguilar won his two singles matches in a 3-1 win also over San Beda to snatch the juniors’ plum.

Jose Rizal U outlasted EAC, 3-2, to claim the juniors’ bronze while College of St. Benilde turned back EAC, 3-2, to wind up third in the women’s class of this event hosted by a committee headed by Melchor Divina of Mapua U.

It was the third title for the Altas in the senior section this season following triumphs in chess and men’s beach volleyball while it was the first junior crown of the year by UPHSD.