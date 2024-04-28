^

Sports

Bolts pummel Hotshots

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 28, 2024 | 5:58pm
Bolts pummel Hotshots
Meralco's Raymond Almazan
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts doused the sluggish Magnolia Hotshots, 74-51, in a wire-to-wire PBA Philippine Cup affair Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Chris Newsome and Raymond Almazan powered Meralco with 12 markers apiece. Chris Banchero chipped in 11.

It was a simply dominating win for the Bolts, who led by as much as 11 points, 21-10, in the first quarter.

Magnolia cut the lead to eight, 21-29, at the 6:51 mark of the second quarter with an and-one play by Aris Dionisio.

This was the last points by the Hotshots in the first half as they were kept to just seven points in the second frame.

The scoring drought continued, with the Bolts' suffocating defense and unlucky misses, through to the third quarter, as Dionisio finally sank a trey at the 10:57 mark of the next frame, 24-35.

This, however, did not spark the offensive firepower of Magnolia as Meralco breezed through to the final buzzer.

The lead grew to as much as 25 points, 74-49, with a triple by Diego Darrio.

A floater by Jackson Corpuz with little time remaining prevented Magnolia to score less than 50 points.

PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III said that the 51 points scored by Magnolia is the fewest points allowed by the Bolts in their franchise history.

It is also their first time they allowed less than 60 points in a game.
The Hotshots also set a new franchise low for points in a game. The previous low was 53 points scored against the Sta. Lucia Realtors in 2005.

No Magnolia player finished in double figures, as the whole team shot just 18 of 71 from the field, good for 25%.

James Laput, Dionisio and Paul Lee all scored six markers.

Meralco rose to the middle of the quarterfinal race with a 5-5 win-loss record.

Magnolia dropped to 5-4 as it absorbed its second straight defeat.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Men whom Manny retired

Men whom Manny retired

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
There were five fighters whom former eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao retired in his storybook 26-year...
Sports
fbtw
Standhardinger dominates as Gin Kings rip FiberXers

Standhardinger dominates as Gin Kings rip FiberXers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Christian Standhardinger flirted with a triple-double and led Barangay Ginebra to their fourth straight win in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal shines in Madrid win, warns 'needs time' to find full power

Nadal shines in Madrid win, warns 'needs time' to find full power

8 hours ago
Rafael Nadal avenged his defeat to Alex de Minaur from Barcelona with a 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 victory over the Australian to extend...
Sports
fbtw
Catantan seals Paris Olympics fencing berth

Catantan seals Paris Olympics fencing berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Another Filipino is going to the Paris Olympics after Sam Catantan ruled the senior women’s foil competition in the...
Sports
fbtw
Davao, Pampanga, Bi&ntilde;an book lopsided wins

Davao, Pampanga, Biñan book lopsided wins

19 hours ago
Routs were the order of the day as Davao Occidental won by 64 points, Pampanga by 35 and Biñan by 19 in the MPBL Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Golden Tigresses primed to contend for UAAP crown, says Detdet Pepito

Golden Tigresses primed to contend for UAAP crown, says Detdet Pepito

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
With the Final Four at hand and having the a twice-to-beat advantage, Detdet Pepito said that everything is falling into place...
Sports
fbtw
UST's Poyos downplays MVP talks

UST's Poyos downplays MVP talks

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas rookie Angeline Poyos relished being showered with “M-V-P” chants on Satuday, but she...
Sports
fbtw
Green pulls abreast with Kim; Pagdanganan fades with 77

Green pulls abreast with Kim; Pagdanganan fades with 77

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Grace Kim survived a birdie-less round of 76 while fellow Australian Hannah Green charged into a share of the lead with an...
Sports
fbtw
UE takes positives after ending challenge-filled season with win vs UP

UE takes positives after ending challenge-filled season with win vs UP

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The UE Lady Warriors were no strangers to roadbumps as they navigated through the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with